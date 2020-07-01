All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 3115 Via Puerta.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
3115 Via Puerta
Last updated January 10 2020 at 12:01 AM

3115 Via Puerta

3115 Via Puerta · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3115 Via Puerta, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho Carillo

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
The community of Rancho Carillo features biking/hiking & walking trails in the Rancho Carrillo Nature Preserve. Plus residents can take advantage of the private Swimming Complex & Community Center. The swim center is reserved exclusively for residents and their guests. There are also numerous community events held at the Center throughout the year. Great picnic areas with barbecues easy access to beaches golf parks recreation shopping and top-notch schools. Owner pays HOA dues. Tenant pays for utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3115 Via Puerta have any available units?
3115 Via Puerta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3115 Via Puerta have?
Some of 3115 Via Puerta's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3115 Via Puerta currently offering any rent specials?
3115 Via Puerta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3115 Via Puerta pet-friendly?
No, 3115 Via Puerta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 3115 Via Puerta offer parking?
No, 3115 Via Puerta does not offer parking.
Does 3115 Via Puerta have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3115 Via Puerta offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3115 Via Puerta have a pool?
Yes, 3115 Via Puerta has a pool.
Does 3115 Via Puerta have accessible units?
No, 3115 Via Puerta does not have accessible units.
Does 3115 Via Puerta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3115 Via Puerta has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College