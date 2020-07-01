3115 Via Puerta

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill

The community of Rancho Carillo features biking/hiking & walking trails in the Rancho Carrillo Nature Preserve. Plus residents can take advantage of the private Swimming Complex & Community Center. The swim center is reserved exclusively for residents and their guests. There are also numerous community events held at the Center throughout the year. Great picnic areas with barbecues easy access to beaches golf parks recreation shopping and top-notch schools. Owner pays HOA dues. Tenant pays for utilities