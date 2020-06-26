2998 Lexington Circle - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

DESIRABLE SINGLE LEVEL HOME IN GREAT

CARLSBAD LOCATION!



This fantastic single-level home is located in the Cape at Calaveras Hills Community.



The wonderful corner-lot location makes this condo feels like a detached home, with only one attached wall.



The open floor plan has two master sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a cheerful, light, and bright living area with a cozy fireplace, separate dining area, and the updated kitchen looks out onto a large, private backyard. The attached 2-car garage also includes a washer and dryer.



This home is within walking distance to Calaveras Community Park where residents can enjoy tennis, sports, summer concerts on the lawn and many enrichment classes through the City of Carlsbad.



This amazing location is just 3 miles to Carlsbad beaches, shopping, restaurants and walking distance to award winning Carlsbad Schools.



Call Nick at 760-585-5841 or Gail at 760-533-4897 today to preview this very special property!



North County Premier Property Management

CalBRE# 01194196

2 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Level home at the Cape in Calaveras Hills.