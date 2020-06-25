All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated April 18 2019 at 7:44 AM

2961 Cape Cod Cir

2961 Cape Cod Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

2961 Cape Cod Circle, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Calavera Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Located in the Carlsbad Hills in an intimate neighborhood with all the amenities of a larger planned community and walking distance from Calavera Hills Community Park and several trail-heads along the Calavera Nature Preserve.
This completely renovated 3BD/2-1/2BA home with an office has ocean views from the back patio and both guest bedrooms. The home is in Carlsbads award-winning school district, with Hope Elementary and Calavera Hills Middle school within walking distance. The Cape at Calavera Hills is a Planned Community that offers a perfect blend of location and recreational amenities all nestled in a park-like setting with green belts and ample guest parking. This charming patio home is conveniently located just a few steps from the impeccably maintained community clubhouse featuring a large pool and spa ensconced by an expansive lounge area for the sun worshipers.
The award-winning architecture of this home is a perfect blend with Americaï¿½?Â¢??s Finest City and its amazing coastline and Mediterranean climate. Nothing was spared in the renovation of this 1,724-sf home and the results capture the essence of California's beach vibe and make this home a One-Of-A-Kind wonder for entertaining, yet warm and inviting for casual everyday living. All materials, fixtures and appliances were hand-selected as part of the designers master plan and the results are a superb blend of form & function.
The inviting & open floor-plan is all SOCAL and blends well with this areas abundance of natural lighting and sea breezes. The downstairs area features premium porcelain tile flooring complimented by lush Berber carpeting on the second floor. Contemporary ceiling fans and recessed LED lighting complements the abundance of natural lighting with an over-sized glass slider and windows that provide an unobstructed view of the picturesque & private backyard. The private patio is encased with gazing-height fencing that promotes an unobstructed ocean view.
Adjacent to the great room with fireplace lies a completely renovated Chefs kitchen with quartz counter tops, designer cabinets with under-counter lighting, Kohler hardware and new premium stainless-steel appliances. The serving counter-top extends into the dining area with room for counter-height seating.
The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a view of the Community Park and pool just across the street. It features a private commode and shower room, a large double-basin vanity with ample storage and a coordinating quartz surface with designer lighting features. The two guest bedrooms feature expansive viewing windows that deliver an unobstructed ocean view and both bedrooms feature contemporary ceiling fans, recessed LED lighting, and vertical blinds. An office is located on the second floor with recessed LED lighting and a ceiling fan that makes for a comfortable and secluded work area or nursery.
All bathrooms have been updated with new sinks, faucets, quartz counter-tops, and designer lighting features. The large attached 2-car garage has ample room for 2 cars and the convenience of washer/dryer units with private kitchen entry and an electric door opener.
This home is available for occupancy April 15 at $3,200/MO rent for a 1-year lease with intention for long-term tenancy. Contact Jim Scanlon at Scanlon Realty Management, LLC to schedule a private viewing. 760-889-4343.

CalBRE 01950837

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

