Carlsbad, CA
2959 Cliff Circle
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

2959 Cliff Circle

2959 Cliff Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2959 Cliff Circle, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Calavera Hills

Amenities

Beautiful Home located in Calavera Hills! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Corner lot with lots of privacy and plenty of natural light. This 3 bed 2.5 bath has real wood floors and tile downstairs and carpet upstairs, just freshly painted throughout! Very clean and well maintained with all appliances included. French doors that go out to the beautiful & private landscaped backyard, water fountain. Perfect for those summer nights for entertaining. HOA maintains the front yard and gardener included to maintain the backyard. Lot of built-in cabinets in garage and epoxy floors. Only minutes to beach, shopping & freeways. Close to Calavera Park, local dog park. Come and see, this one will not last long.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,488.

PETS:
Cat, Dog Under 35 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Easy Freeway Access
Evening Lights
Stove
Microwave
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Gas Fireplace
Eat in kitchen
2 Story
Family Room
Dining Area
Storage space
Tile Flooring
Upgraded Carpeting
Hardwood floors
Laundry Room (Upstairs)
2 Car Garage
Gardener included
Home Owners Assoc.
Faux Wood Blinds
Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Hope Elementary
Middle School: Calavera Hills Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2959-Cliff-Circle-Carlsbad-CA-92010-1791/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4159421)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2959 Cliff Circle have any available units?
2959 Cliff Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2959 Cliff Circle have?
Some of 2959 Cliff Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2959 Cliff Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2959 Cliff Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2959 Cliff Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2959 Cliff Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2959 Cliff Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2959 Cliff Circle offers parking.
Does 2959 Cliff Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2959 Cliff Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2959 Cliff Circle have a pool?
No, 2959 Cliff Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2959 Cliff Circle have accessible units?
No, 2959 Cliff Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2959 Cliff Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2959 Cliff Circle has units with dishwashers.
