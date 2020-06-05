Amenities
Beautiful Home located in Calavera Hills! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Corner lot with lots of privacy and plenty of natural light. This 3 bed 2.5 bath has real wood floors and tile downstairs and carpet upstairs, just freshly painted throughout! Very clean and well maintained with all appliances included. French doors that go out to the beautiful & private landscaped backyard, water fountain. Perfect for those summer nights for entertaining. HOA maintains the front yard and gardener included to maintain the backyard. Lot of built-in cabinets in garage and epoxy floors. Only minutes to beach, shopping & freeways. Close to Calavera Park, local dog park. Come and see, this one will not last long.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,488.
PETS:
Cat, Dog Under 35 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Easy Freeway Access
Evening Lights
Stove
Microwave
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Gas Fireplace
Eat in kitchen
2 Story
Family Room
Dining Area
Storage space
Tile Flooring
Upgraded Carpeting
Hardwood floors
Laundry Room (Upstairs)
2 Car Garage
Gardener included
Home Owners Assoc.
Faux Wood Blinds
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Hope Elementary
Middle School: Calavera Hills Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2959-Cliff-Circle-Carlsbad-CA-92010-1791/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4159421)