Beautiful Home located in Calavera Hills! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Corner lot with lots of privacy and plenty of natural light. This 3 bed 2.5 bath has real wood floors and tile downstairs and carpet upstairs, just freshly painted throughout! Very clean and well maintained with all appliances included. French doors that go out to the beautiful & private landscaped backyard, water fountain. Perfect for those summer nights for entertaining. HOA maintains the front yard and gardener included to maintain the backyard. Lot of built-in cabinets in garage and epoxy floors. Only minutes to beach, shopping & freeways. Close to Calavera Park, local dog park. Come and see, this one will not last long.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,488.



PETS:

Cat, Dog Under 35 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Air Conditioning

Easy Freeway Access

Evening Lights

Stove

Microwave

Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Gas Fireplace

Eat in kitchen

2 Story

Family Room

Dining Area

Storage space

Tile Flooring

Upgraded Carpeting

Hardwood floors

Laundry Room (Upstairs)

2 Car Garage

Gardener included

Home Owners Assoc.

Faux Wood Blinds

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Hope Elementary

Middle School: Calavera Hills Middle School

High School: Carlsbad High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2959-Cliff-Circle-Carlsbad-CA-92010-1791/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



No Pets Allowed



