2920-203 Luciernaga St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Welcome Home!



To your private, quiet small condo complex located close to schools and shopping.



This gorgeous 2Br/2Ba Condo in La Costa:



(Private Garage and Reserved Parking Space Included)



Ready for Move In JANUARY 2020!



This condo has:



NEW Laminate Flooring

NEW Carpet

Refinished Kitchen Counters

Washer/Dryer In Unit

Fresh Paint

(1) Reserved Space

(1) Full size garage



Rent $2250

Security Deposit $2250



Call



Lauren 760-452-6555

