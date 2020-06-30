All apartments in Carlsbad
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
2920-203 Luciernaga St
Last updated January 20 2020 at 5:39 PM

2920-203 Luciernaga St

2920 Luciernaga St · No Longer Available
Location

2920 Luciernaga St, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome Home!

To your private, quiet small condo complex located close to schools and shopping.

This gorgeous 2Br/2Ba Condo in La Costa:

(Private Garage and Reserved Parking Space Included)

Ready for Move In JANUARY 2020!

This condo has:

NEW Laminate Flooring
NEW Carpet
Refinished Kitchen Counters
Washer/Dryer In Unit
Fresh Paint
(1) Reserved Space
(1) Full size garage

Rent $2250
Security Deposit $2250

Call

Lauren 760-452-6555
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2920-203 Luciernaga St have any available units?
2920-203 Luciernaga St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2920-203 Luciernaga St have?
Some of 2920-203 Luciernaga St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2920-203 Luciernaga St currently offering any rent specials?
2920-203 Luciernaga St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2920-203 Luciernaga St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2920-203 Luciernaga St is pet friendly.
Does 2920-203 Luciernaga St offer parking?
Yes, 2920-203 Luciernaga St offers parking.
Does 2920-203 Luciernaga St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2920-203 Luciernaga St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2920-203 Luciernaga St have a pool?
No, 2920-203 Luciernaga St does not have a pool.
Does 2920-203 Luciernaga St have accessible units?
No, 2920-203 Luciernaga St does not have accessible units.
Does 2920-203 Luciernaga St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2920-203 Luciernaga St has units with dishwashers.

