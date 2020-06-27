All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 2876 Sanford Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
2876 Sanford Lane
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

2876 Sanford Lane

2876 Sanford Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Calavera Hills
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2876 Sanford Lane, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Calavera Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
2876 Sanford Lane Available 03/15/20 2BD/2BA Single Story Condo in The Crest Community - - Single Story Unit in The Crest Community
- Private Backyard Patio Area
- Storage Area
- Tile Floors in Main Area, Kitchen & Hallways

- APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer
- UTILITIES: Trash Paid
- PARKING: Carport, Plus One Additional Space

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE3817675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2876 Sanford Lane have any available units?
2876 Sanford Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2876 Sanford Lane have?
Some of 2876 Sanford Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2876 Sanford Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2876 Sanford Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2876 Sanford Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2876 Sanford Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 2876 Sanford Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2876 Sanford Lane offers parking.
Does 2876 Sanford Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2876 Sanford Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2876 Sanford Lane have a pool?
No, 2876 Sanford Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2876 Sanford Lane have accessible units?
No, 2876 Sanford Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2876 Sanford Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2876 Sanford Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College