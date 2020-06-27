Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

2876 Sanford Lane Available 03/15/20 2BD/2BA Single Story Condo in The Crest Community - - Single Story Unit in The Crest Community

- Private Backyard Patio Area

- Storage Area

- Tile Floors in Main Area, Kitchen & Hallways



- APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer

- UTILITIES: Trash Paid

- PARKING: Carport, Plus One Additional Space



Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)



Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:

Logan Family Properties

(858) 695-0123



*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*



**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**



For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!

LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html



Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779



(RLNE3817675)