All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 2846 Corte Papaya.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
2846 Corte Papaya
Last updated September 23 2019 at 10:10 PM

2846 Corte Papaya

2846 Corte Papaya · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Rancho La Costa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2846 Corte Papaya, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Wonderful "La Costa Valley" 4 bedroom, 3 bath home, in desirable Encinitas school district.
Fabulous “La Costa Valley” single-level home on private cul-de-sac. This elegant 4 bedroom, 3 bath home offers a spacious open floor-plan, including a large gourmet kitchen with beautiful granite slab counters, oversized center island, 6 burner stove, and stainless GE Monogram appliances. The adjoining family room includes a large media niche entertainment area, Bose surround-sound speakers, and a cozy stone fireplace. The living room features a gorgeous raised fireplace with crafted mantel, and the separate formal dining room has recessed lighting, and plenty of room to accommodate a large dining room table. The private master bedroom wing is very spacious and secluded from the rest of the home. Beautiful hardwood floors, plush model quality new carpet, and neutral paint colors throughout. The large 3-car garage has lots of storage space and built-in cabinets. The back yard is very private with big sky views, and overlooks the La Costa Valley. Residents enjoy access to the “Valley Club” with pool, spa, recreation room, tennis, work-out facility, walking trails, and more!! This fantastic home is in such a desirable location, within walking distance to schools in the highly-acclaimed Encinitas school district, and the Forum shops and restaurants. Gardening services are also included. Call today to view this special property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2846 Corte Papaya have any available units?
2846 Corte Papaya doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2846 Corte Papaya have?
Some of 2846 Corte Papaya's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2846 Corte Papaya currently offering any rent specials?
2846 Corte Papaya is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2846 Corte Papaya pet-friendly?
No, 2846 Corte Papaya is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 2846 Corte Papaya offer parking?
Yes, 2846 Corte Papaya offers parking.
Does 2846 Corte Papaya have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2846 Corte Papaya does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2846 Corte Papaya have a pool?
Yes, 2846 Corte Papaya has a pool.
Does 2846 Corte Papaya have accessible units?
Yes, 2846 Corte Papaya has accessible units.
Does 2846 Corte Papaya have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2846 Corte Papaya has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Spanish Landing Carlsbad
315 Acacia Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elan Sandcastle Shores
315 Walnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elan Tamarack Shores
351 Tamarack Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCarlsbad 2 Bedroom Apartments
Carlsbad Apartments with GymsCarlsbad Dog Friendly Apartments
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Costa Mesa, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PoinsettaOlde Carlsbad
Calavera HillsCarlsbad Village
North Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College