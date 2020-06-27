2846 Corte Papaya

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Wonderful "La Costa Valley" 4 bedroom, 3 bath home, in desirable Encinitas school district.

Fabulous “La Costa Valley” single-level home on private cul-de-sac. This elegant 4 bedroom, 3 bath home offers a spacious open floor-plan, including a large gourmet kitchen with beautiful granite slab counters, oversized center island, 6 burner stove, and stainless GE Monogram appliances. The adjoining family room includes a large media niche entertainment area, Bose surround-sound speakers, and a cozy stone fireplace. The living room features a gorgeous raised fireplace with crafted mantel, and the separate formal dining room has recessed lighting, and plenty of room to accommodate a large dining room table. The private master bedroom wing is very spacious and secluded from the rest of the home. Beautiful hardwood floors, plush model quality new carpet, and neutral paint colors throughout. The large 3-car garage has lots of storage space and built-in cabinets. The back yard is very private with big sky views, and overlooks the La Costa Valley. Residents enjoy access to the “Valley Club” with pool, spa, recreation room, tennis, work-out facility, walking trails, and more!! This fantastic home is in such a desirable location, within walking distance to schools in the highly-acclaimed Encinitas school district, and the Forum shops and restaurants. Gardening services are also included. Call today to view this special property.