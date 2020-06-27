2821 Via Pajaro

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single Story 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath end unit is approximately 1104 sq. ft. and has a two car detached garage with washer/dryer hook-ups and backyard space in between home and garage. Tile floors throughout with new carpet in the bedrooms. Master bathroom has a step-in shower and hall bathroom has a tub/shower combo. Granite counter tops, dishwasher, microwave and range. Close to shopping, minutes to beach and easy freeway access. Community offers pool and club house.



Pets negotiable with an additional $50 per month, increase to the deposit and pet screening profile completion. Renter's liability insurance required to keep current throughout tenancy. Fridge not included, tenants responsible for all utilities.



McLain Properties

CalDRE#01970594



The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.



**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**



(RLNE5059744)