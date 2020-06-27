All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

2821 Via Pajaro

2821 via Pajaro · No Longer Available
Location

2821 via Pajaro, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Tamarack Point

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Story 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath end unit is approximately 1104 sq. ft. and has a two car detached garage with washer/dryer hook-ups and backyard space in between home and garage. Tile floors throughout with new carpet in the bedrooms. Master bathroom has a step-in shower and hall bathroom has a tub/shower combo. Granite counter tops, dishwasher, microwave and range. Close to shopping, minutes to beach and easy freeway access. Community offers pool and club house.

Pets negotiable with an additional $50 per month, increase to the deposit and pet screening profile completion. Renter's liability insurance required to keep current throughout tenancy. Fridge not included, tenants responsible for all utilities.

McLain Properties
CalDRE#01970594

The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.

**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**

(RLNE5059744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2821 Via Pajaro have any available units?
2821 Via Pajaro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2821 Via Pajaro have?
Some of 2821 Via Pajaro's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2821 Via Pajaro currently offering any rent specials?
2821 Via Pajaro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2821 Via Pajaro pet-friendly?
Yes, 2821 Via Pajaro is pet friendly.
Does 2821 Via Pajaro offer parking?
Yes, 2821 Via Pajaro offers parking.
Does 2821 Via Pajaro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2821 Via Pajaro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2821 Via Pajaro have a pool?
Yes, 2821 Via Pajaro has a pool.
Does 2821 Via Pajaro have accessible units?
No, 2821 Via Pajaro does not have accessible units.
Does 2821 Via Pajaro have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2821 Via Pajaro has units with dishwashers.
