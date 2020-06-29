2819 Via Pajaro

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage media room

Rarely available 4BD, 2.5BA townhouse in Tanglewood updated with granite counters, stainless appliances, double-pane windows & new window coverings to name a few! Nice open floor plan with separate living and dining areas, huge kitchen with family room - eat-in space, private patio and detached two-car garage with laundry hook-ups. Great location at canyon end of complex, nice and quiet. Close to shopping, restaurants, movie theatre and has easy freeway access. Small pet considered at $2,825/mo