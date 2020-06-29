2819 Via Pajaro

Amenities
Rarely available 4BD, 2.5BA townhouse in Tanglewood updated with granite counters, stainless appliances, double-pane windows & new window coverings to name a few! Nice open floor plan with separate living and dining areas, huge kitchen with family room - eat-in space, private patio and detached two-car garage with laundry hook-ups. Great location at canyon end of complex, nice and quiet. Close to shopping, restaurants, movie theatre and has easy freeway access. Small pet considered at $2,825/mo