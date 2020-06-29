All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 2819 Via Pajaro.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
2819 Via Pajaro
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:50 PM

2819 Via Pajaro

2819 Via Pajaro · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Tamarack Point
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2819 Via Pajaro, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Tamarack Point

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
media room
Rarely available 4BD, 2.5BA townhouse in Tanglewood updated with granite counters, stainless appliances, double-pane windows & new window coverings to name a few! Nice open floor plan with separate living and dining areas, huge kitchen with family room - eat-in space, private patio and detached two-car garage with laundry hook-ups. Great location at canyon end of complex, nice and quiet. Close to shopping, restaurants, movie theatre and has easy freeway access. Small pet considered at $2,825/mo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2819 Via Pajaro have any available units?
2819 Via Pajaro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2819 Via Pajaro have?
Some of 2819 Via Pajaro's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2819 Via Pajaro currently offering any rent specials?
2819 Via Pajaro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2819 Via Pajaro pet-friendly?
Yes, 2819 Via Pajaro is pet friendly.
Does 2819 Via Pajaro offer parking?
Yes, 2819 Via Pajaro offers parking.
Does 2819 Via Pajaro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2819 Via Pajaro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2819 Via Pajaro have a pool?
Yes, 2819 Via Pajaro has a pool.
Does 2819 Via Pajaro have accessible units?
No, 2819 Via Pajaro does not have accessible units.
Does 2819 Via Pajaro have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2819 Via Pajaro has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College