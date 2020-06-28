2716 Via Plato

Amenities

Carlsbad Townhome Close to Carlsbad Village and Shops! - Charming townhome in quiet Carlsbad neighborhood close to shopping centers and downtown Carlsbad. This three bedroom, two bath single-story townhome features 1104 Sq Ft with spacious living areas and access to community amenities. The townhome opens up to a living room with a sliding glass door to a private patio, providing great natural light to the room. The space transitions to a dining area and kitchen. The kitchen features granite counter tops and modern appliances.



The master bedroom features a large closet with mirrored doors and an ensuite bathroom with a glass enclosed walk-in shower and tile flooring. Two guest bedrooms include closets with sliding doors and share a bathroom with a shower/tub combo. A spacious patio connects the townhome to the detached two-car garage with a washer/dryer and storage cabinets. Other features of the property include new tile flooring and new interior paint. Tenants will have access to a community clubhouse, pool, spa and large greenbelts. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.



The townhome is located in the Carlsbad Unified School District: Buena Vista Elementary School, Valley Middle School and Carlsbad High School. It is also just a few miles from the beach and close proximity to shopping centers including The Shoppes at Carlsbad, community parks and more. Commuting is easily accessible with nearby access to Interstate 5 and Highways 76 and 78. It is also just minutes from downtown Carlsbad Village, LEGOLAND, La Costa Golf Resort and Spa, and a quick drive to San Diego favorites such as Del Mar race track and fairgrounds and Torrey Pines Golf Course. Trips to unspoiled Solana Beach, Cardiff by the Sea or stunning Torrey Pines State Reserve are also within convenient distance.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



