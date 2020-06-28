All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 2716 Via Plato.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
2716 Via Plato
Last updated September 17 2019 at 1:48 AM

2716 Via Plato

2716 Via Plato · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Tamarack Point
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2716 Via Plato, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Tamarack Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Carlsbad Townhome Close to Carlsbad Village and Shops! - Charming townhome in quiet Carlsbad neighborhood close to shopping centers and downtown Carlsbad. This three bedroom, two bath single-story townhome features 1104 Sq Ft with spacious living areas and access to community amenities. The townhome opens up to a living room with a sliding glass door to a private patio, providing great natural light to the room. The space transitions to a dining area and kitchen. The kitchen features granite counter tops and modern appliances.

The master bedroom features a large closet with mirrored doors and an ensuite bathroom with a glass enclosed walk-in shower and tile flooring. Two guest bedrooms include closets with sliding doors and share a bathroom with a shower/tub combo. A spacious patio connects the townhome to the detached two-car garage with a washer/dryer and storage cabinets. Other features of the property include new tile flooring and new interior paint. Tenants will have access to a community clubhouse, pool, spa and large greenbelts. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.

The townhome is located in the Carlsbad Unified School District: Buena Vista Elementary School, Valley Middle School and Carlsbad High School. It is also just a few miles from the beach and close proximity to shopping centers including The Shoppes at Carlsbad, community parks and more. Commuting is easily accessible with nearby access to Interstate 5 and Highways 76 and 78. It is also just minutes from downtown Carlsbad Village, LEGOLAND, La Costa Golf Resort and Spa, and a quick drive to San Diego favorites such as Del Mar race track and fairgrounds and Torrey Pines Golf Course. Trips to unspoiled Solana Beach, Cardiff by the Sea or stunning Torrey Pines State Reserve are also within convenient distance.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

(RLNE5139239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2716 Via Plato have any available units?
2716 Via Plato doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2716 Via Plato have?
Some of 2716 Via Plato's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2716 Via Plato currently offering any rent specials?
2716 Via Plato is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2716 Via Plato pet-friendly?
Yes, 2716 Via Plato is pet friendly.
Does 2716 Via Plato offer parking?
Yes, 2716 Via Plato offers parking.
Does 2716 Via Plato have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2716 Via Plato offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2716 Via Plato have a pool?
Yes, 2716 Via Plato has a pool.
Does 2716 Via Plato have accessible units?
No, 2716 Via Plato does not have accessible units.
Does 2716 Via Plato have units with dishwashers?
No, 2716 Via Plato does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College