2709 Paradise Road

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly pool courtyard

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard pool

BEST location in Bressi Ranch! This 3 bedroom + study home has a gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, S/S appliances, large center island and nook. The first floor has a formal living room, dining room, family room, office with beautiful built-in desk and bookshelves, and full bath. The front courtyard has a lovely view of the gazebo and park! The home is only a couple blocks from the community pool and Bressi Village, a shopping center with Stater Brothers, Trader Joes, restaurants, shops + much more! Pets with approval. Tenant pays all utilities.



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,995, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,995, Available 2/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.