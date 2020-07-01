All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 2709 Paradise Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
2709 Paradise Road
Last updated January 14 2020 at 10:12 PM

2709 Paradise Road

2709 Paradise Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2709 Paradise Road, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Bressi Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
pool
BEST location in Bressi Ranch! This 3 bedroom + study home has a gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, S/S appliances, large center island and nook. The first floor has a formal living room, dining room, family room, office with beautiful built-in desk and bookshelves, and full bath. The front courtyard has a lovely view of the gazebo and park! The home is only a couple blocks from the community pool and Bressi Village, a shopping center with Stater Brothers, Trader Joes, restaurants, shops + much more! Pets with approval. Tenant pays all utilities.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,995, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,995, Available 2/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 Paradise Road have any available units?
2709 Paradise Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2709 Paradise Road have?
Some of 2709 Paradise Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2709 Paradise Road currently offering any rent specials?
2709 Paradise Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 Paradise Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2709 Paradise Road is pet friendly.
Does 2709 Paradise Road offer parking?
No, 2709 Paradise Road does not offer parking.
Does 2709 Paradise Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2709 Paradise Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 Paradise Road have a pool?
Yes, 2709 Paradise Road has a pool.
Does 2709 Paradise Road have accessible units?
No, 2709 Paradise Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 Paradise Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2709 Paradise Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College