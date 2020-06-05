Amenities
2569 Navarra #C Available 08/12/20 Beautifully Upgraded 2BR/2.5BTH - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Wow! Beautifully upgraded and spacious 2 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome features a gorgeous chef's custom kitchen, hardwood floors in living and dining rooms, high-end wool carpets in bedrooms, and a washer and dryer. Other decorator features include vaulted ceilings in living room and master, fireplace, slate-tiled terrace, two upper-level balconies, 3 skylights and attached two-car garage. Don't miss this one!
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,625
PETS:
Single Pet Only, Dog Under 20 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property
Stove
Garbage Disposal
Microwave
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Dishwasher
Fire Place
Vaulted Ceilings
Patio
Balcony
Tri- Level
Dining Area
Hardwood floors
Upgraded Carpeting
Garage Laundry
2 Car Garage
Community Pool
Community Spa
Home Owners Assoc.
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: La Costa Heights Elementary
Middle School: Oak Crest Middle School
High School: La Costa Canyon High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2569-Navarra-Dr-unit-C-Carlsbad-CA-92009-1134/
