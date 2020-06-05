Amenities

2569 Navarra #C Available 08/12/20 Beautifully Upgraded 2BR/2.5BTH - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Wow! Beautifully upgraded and spacious 2 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome features a gorgeous chef's custom kitchen, hardwood floors in living and dining rooms, high-end wool carpets in bedrooms, and a washer and dryer. Other decorator features include vaulted ceilings in living room and master, fireplace, slate-tiled terrace, two upper-level balconies, 3 skylights and attached two-car garage. Don't miss this one!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,625



PETS:

Single Pet Only, Dog Under 20 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:



Non-Smoking Property

Stove

Garbage Disposal

Microwave

Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)

Refrigerator (AS-IS)

Dishwasher

Fire Place

Vaulted Ceilings

Patio

Balcony

Tri- Level

Dining Area

Hardwood floors

Upgraded Carpeting

Garage Laundry

2 Car Garage

Community Pool

Community Spa

Home Owners Assoc.



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: La Costa Heights Elementary

Middle School: Oak Crest Middle School

High School: La Costa Canyon High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2569-Navarra-Dr-unit-C-Carlsbad-CA-92009-1134/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



Phone (760) 642-HOME | Fax (760) 434-7861



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm

Sunday CLOSED



(RLNE4132583)