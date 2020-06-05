All apartments in Carlsbad
2569 Navarra #C
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2569 Navarra #C

2569 Navarra Drive · (760) 434-7373
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2569 Navarra Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2569 Navarra #C · Avail. Aug 12

$2,650

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1545 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
2569 Navarra #C Available 08/12/20 Beautifully Upgraded 2BR/2.5BTH - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Wow! Beautifully upgraded and spacious 2 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome features a gorgeous chef's custom kitchen, hardwood floors in living and dining rooms, high-end wool carpets in bedrooms, and a washer and dryer. Other decorator features include vaulted ceilings in living room and master, fireplace, slate-tiled terrace, two upper-level balconies, 3 skylights and attached two-car garage. Don't miss this one!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,625

PETS:
Single Pet Only, Dog Under 20 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:

Non-Smoking Property
Stove
Garbage Disposal
Microwave
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Dishwasher
Fire Place
Vaulted Ceilings
Patio
Balcony
Tri- Level
Dining Area
Hardwood floors
Upgraded Carpeting
Garage Laundry
2 Car Garage
Community Pool
Community Spa
Home Owners Assoc.

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: La Costa Heights Elementary
Middle School: Oak Crest Middle School
High School: La Costa Canyon High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2569-Navarra-Dr-unit-C-Carlsbad-CA-92009-1134/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

Phone (760) 642-HOME | Fax (760) 434-7861

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
Sunday CLOSED

(RLNE4132583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

