Last updated December 14 2019

2569 Discovery Road

2569 Discovery Road
Location

2569 Discovery Road, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Bressi Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Beautifully Furnished Carlsbad Home- Near ViaSat and LEGOLAND! - FURNISHED RENTAL, LONG-TERM OR MONTH-TO-MONTH, CALL FOR AVAILABILITY.

Beautifully furnished Carlsbad single-story home located in the highly desirable Bressi Ranch community near ViaSat, LEGOLAND and McClellan-Palomar Airport. This 3 bedroom + office, 2.5 bathroom home is a 30-night minimum stay property. The spacious living room is the perfect space to relax and lounge on the comfortable sofas while enjoying a movie and cooking a meal in the gourmet kitchen. The living room also includes a gas fireplace, surround sound system and stereo. The recently remodeled kitchen features a large island with seating, quartz counter tops, modern stainless steel appliances and a breakfast nook providing additional seating. A formal dining room off the home's entryway provides seating for up to six guests and includes a butler's pantry and entry to the kitchen.

The spacious master bedroom suite features a comfortable king size bed, a large walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom with a dual vanity sink, a walk-in shower and a soaking tub. The first guest bedroom includes two twin beds and the second guest bedroom features a queen size bed. The home's office provides a quiet work space with two work stations with built-in cabinets and spacious desks. The home is also equipped with air conditioning and ceiling fans. Guests will have access to the two-car garage with additional parking available in the driveway.

The private backyard features a patio with outdoor dining and lounge furniture, market lighting, gas BBQ and surrounded by mature and manicured landscaping. Guests will have access to a variety of community amenities including: BBQ picnic area, playgrounds, basketball courts, pool and spa. A laundry room includes a washer and dryer. The home is equipped with everything you'll need to enjoy your stay including household supplies, linens and towels.

Services provided in the rent include: Cable TV & WiFi, gas & electric (monthly cap) and water (monthly cap). The home is equipped with everything you'll need to enjoy your stay including household supplies, linens and towels. Additional fees applied to all reservations. No smoking. One pet may be considered with additional security deposit and mandatory carpet cleaning. The home is walking distance to shopping plazas featuring a variety of restaurants, grocery stores and shops. The home has easy access to major highways with close proximity to attractions such as unspoiled Carlsbad and Encinitas beaches, Del Mar Race Track and County Fairgrounds, Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course.

Listing information deemed reliable but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and renter should confirm all property details and specifications before entering rental agreement.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5157795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

