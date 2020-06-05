2529 State Street

Amenities

Chic, Modern Living in Carlsbad Village - Location, Location, Location! This chic, modern townhome in Carlsbad Village is just blocks away from the beach, charming

shops, restaurants & entertainment venues of Carlsbad Village. A perfect day...can start with great surfing in local spots or a walk along the shoreline. It may even include a train ride to a Padres game or a Broadway Play in San Diego. At the end of a perfect day, grab a glass of wine & watch magnificent sunsets from your private rooftop deck with ocean & lagoon views.



Chic, Modern Living in Carlsbad Village - This three-story townhome boasts many elegant features, including neutral tile

flooring and modern interior architecture design.



A large rooftop deck where you can create an enchanting space to enjoy the beautiful California sunrises and sunsets with a gorgeous view of the ocean and the lagoon.



Highlights of the Home:



First floor bedroom suite

Roof top deck with beautiful ocean & lagoon views

Central Air and Heat

Stainless Steel Appliances

Full sized washer/dryer

Tankless water heater

Built-in shelving/storage throughout the home

2 Car attached garage with 4 ceiling mounted storage racks

Recessed lighting throughout

Urban location

Stunning Views!



One of the 3 bedroom suites is on the first-floor and is very versatile. A beautiful three-panel sliding room divider provides privacy in this space, with a built-in wet bar, a full bathroom and two closets. The second floor has an open concept living space with extensive built-in shelving providing the perfect display area for art or other items, a formal living room, dining area and what we call The Library. Just off the living room is an east facing deck with views of the Buena Vista Lagoon. The gourmet kitchen is beautifully designed for functionality and elegance. Equipped with white thermofoil cabinets and beautiful satin nickel hardware. Stainless-steel appliances include a large refrigerator with in-door ice maker & hot/cold water dispenser, dishwasher, microwave, gas stove and double oven. This kitchen is well laid out for food preparation, serving, and easy cleanup. The third floor has the master bedroom, laundry room and second bedroom.



Master bedroom suite has 2 closets and 1 is a large walk-in closet tons of extra storage space. Ensuite bathroom has a large walk-in shower, double sinks and separate water closet. The second bedroom suite has an ensuite bathroom with large bathtub/shower and a private water closet.



Community amenities include a private park with tables, chairs and BBQ area. Seagrove is located in the Village, with easy access to San Diego and Los Angeles counties via the I-5, and the Amtrak station is within walking distance.



Pets considered on a case by case basis with increase to the deposit and pet screening profile. Sorry, no cats.

Renter's liability insurance required to keep current throughout tenancy.



McLain Properties

DRE#01970594



The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.



**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**



No Cats Allowed



