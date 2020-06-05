All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 2529 State Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
2529 State Street
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

2529 State Street

2529 State Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Carlsbad Village
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2529 State Street, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
Chic, Modern Living in Carlsbad Village - Location, Location, Location! This chic, modern townhome in Carlsbad Village is just blocks away from the beach, charming
shops, restaurants & entertainment venues of Carlsbad Village. A perfect day...can start with great surfing in local spots or a walk along the shoreline. It may even include a train ride to a Padres game or a Broadway Play in San Diego. At the end of a perfect day, grab a glass of wine & watch magnificent sunsets from your private rooftop deck with ocean & lagoon views.

Chic, Modern Living in Carlsbad Village - This three-story townhome boasts many elegant features, including neutral tile
flooring and modern interior architecture design.

A large rooftop deck where you can create an enchanting space to enjoy the beautiful California sunrises and sunsets with a gorgeous view of the ocean and the lagoon.

Highlights of the Home:

First floor bedroom suite
Roof top deck with beautiful ocean & lagoon views
Central Air and Heat
Stainless Steel Appliances
Full sized washer/dryer
Tankless water heater
Built-in shelving/storage throughout the home
2 Car attached garage with 4 ceiling mounted storage racks
Recessed lighting throughout
Urban location
Stunning Views!

One of the 3 bedroom suites is on the first-floor and is very versatile. A beautiful three-panel sliding room divider provides privacy in this space, with a built-in wet bar, a full bathroom and two closets. The second floor has an open concept living space with extensive built-in shelving providing the perfect display area for art or other items, a formal living room, dining area and what we call The Library. Just off the living room is an east facing deck with views of the Buena Vista Lagoon. The gourmet kitchen is beautifully designed for functionality and elegance. Equipped with white thermofoil cabinets and beautiful satin nickel hardware. Stainless-steel appliances include a large refrigerator with in-door ice maker & hot/cold water dispenser, dishwasher, microwave, gas stove and double oven. This kitchen is well laid out for food preparation, serving, and easy cleanup. The third floor has the master bedroom, laundry room and second bedroom.

Master bedroom suite has 2 closets and 1 is a large walk-in closet tons of extra storage space. Ensuite bathroom has a large walk-in shower, double sinks and separate water closet. The second bedroom suite has an ensuite bathroom with large bathtub/shower and a private water closet.

Community amenities include a private park with tables, chairs and BBQ area. Seagrove is located in the Village, with easy access to San Diego and Los Angeles counties via the I-5, and the Amtrak station is within walking distance.

Pets considered on a case by case basis with increase to the deposit and pet screening profile. Sorry, no cats.
Renter's liability insurance required to keep current throughout tenancy.

McLain Properties
DRE#01970594

The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.

**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5116546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2529 State Street have any available units?
2529 State Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2529 State Street have?
Some of 2529 State Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2529 State Street currently offering any rent specials?
2529 State Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2529 State Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2529 State Street is pet friendly.
Does 2529 State Street offer parking?
Yes, 2529 State Street offers parking.
Does 2529 State Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2529 State Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2529 State Street have a pool?
No, 2529 State Street does not have a pool.
Does 2529 State Street have accessible units?
No, 2529 State Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2529 State Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2529 State Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College