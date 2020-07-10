All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2524 Navarra Dr

2524 Navarra Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2524 Navarra Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
garage
hot tub
SINGLE STORY condo in the desirable gated community of "La Costa Riviera" with only 16 units. PANORAMIC GOLF COURSE VIEWS from the moment you walk through the door. Open concept living with vaulted ceilings, huge picture dual glazed windows, large family room & balcony, all overlooking the golf course. Three large bedrooms, AC, 2 car attached garage, large laundry room and lots of storage in the "Man Cave". Pool & spa overlook the golf course too. Encinitas schools, close to beaches, shops & restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2524 Navarra Dr have any available units?
2524 Navarra Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2524 Navarra Dr have?
Some of 2524 Navarra Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2524 Navarra Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2524 Navarra Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2524 Navarra Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2524 Navarra Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 2524 Navarra Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2524 Navarra Dr offers parking.
Does 2524 Navarra Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2524 Navarra Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2524 Navarra Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2524 Navarra Dr has a pool.
Does 2524 Navarra Dr have accessible units?
No, 2524 Navarra Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2524 Navarra Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2524 Navarra Dr has units with dishwashers.
