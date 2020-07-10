2524 Navarra Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool garage hot tub

SINGLE STORY condo in the desirable gated community of "La Costa Riviera" with only 16 units. PANORAMIC GOLF COURSE VIEWS from the moment you walk through the door. Open concept living with vaulted ceilings, huge picture dual glazed windows, large family room & balcony, all overlooking the golf course. Three large bedrooms, AC, 2 car attached garage, large laundry room and lots of storage in the "Man Cave". Pool & spa overlook the golf course too. Encinitas schools, close to beaches, shops & restaurants.