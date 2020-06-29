All apartments in Carlsbad
2520 Via Sorbete
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

2520 Via Sorbete

2520 Via Sorbete · No Longer Available
Location

2520 Via Sorbete, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Tamarack Point

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Spacious 3BR/2BA Single Story Condo with 2 Car Garage!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Spacious 3BR 2BA, One level end-unit. Walking distance to clubhouse, community pools, spa, tennis courts, playground. Private, enclosed garden patio and 2 car garage. Large kitchen w/ lots of storage, nice long breakfast bar. Close to shopping, freeways, Carlsbad Mall, bus lines, movie theater, restaurants etc.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5'875.

PETS:
No Pets

FEATURES:
Fenced Courtyard, Community Playground, Evening Lights, Non-Smoking Property, Easy Freeway Access, Tennis Courts, Dishwasher, Stove, Eat in kitchen, Dining Area, Living Room, 1 Story, Tile Flooring, Laundry Hook-ups, Garage Laundry, RV parking, 2 Car Garage, Community Spa, Community Pool, Home Owners Assoc., Trash Included, Greenbelt View, Pool View, Vertical Blinds, Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Buena Vista Elementary
Middle School: Valley Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
http://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2520-Via-Sorbete-Carlsbad-CA-92010-608/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2703940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2520 Via Sorbete have any available units?
2520 Via Sorbete doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2520 Via Sorbete have?
Some of 2520 Via Sorbete's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2520 Via Sorbete currently offering any rent specials?
2520 Via Sorbete is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 Via Sorbete pet-friendly?
No, 2520 Via Sorbete is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 2520 Via Sorbete offer parking?
Yes, 2520 Via Sorbete offers parking.
Does 2520 Via Sorbete have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2520 Via Sorbete does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 Via Sorbete have a pool?
Yes, 2520 Via Sorbete has a pool.
Does 2520 Via Sorbete have accessible units?
No, 2520 Via Sorbete does not have accessible units.
Does 2520 Via Sorbete have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2520 Via Sorbete has units with dishwashers.

