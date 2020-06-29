Amenities
Spacious 3BR/2BA Single Story Condo with 2 Car Garage!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Spacious 3BR 2BA, One level end-unit. Walking distance to clubhouse, community pools, spa, tennis courts, playground. Private, enclosed garden patio and 2 car garage. Large kitchen w/ lots of storage, nice long breakfast bar. Close to shopping, freeways, Carlsbad Mall, bus lines, movie theater, restaurants etc.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5'875.
PETS:
No Pets
FEATURES:
Fenced Courtyard, Community Playground, Evening Lights, Non-Smoking Property, Easy Freeway Access, Tennis Courts, Dishwasher, Stove, Eat in kitchen, Dining Area, Living Room, 1 Story, Tile Flooring, Laundry Hook-ups, Garage Laundry, RV parking, 2 Car Garage, Community Spa, Community Pool, Home Owners Assoc., Trash Included, Greenbelt View, Pool View, Vertical Blinds, Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Buena Vista Elementary
Middle School: Valley Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
http://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2520-Via-Sorbete-Carlsbad-CA-92010-608/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
