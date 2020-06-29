Amenities

Spacious 3BR/2BA Single Story Condo with 2 Car Garage!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Spacious 3BR 2BA, One level end-unit. Walking distance to clubhouse, community pools, spa, tennis courts, playground. Private, enclosed garden patio and 2 car garage. Large kitchen w/ lots of storage, nice long breakfast bar. Close to shopping, freeways, Carlsbad Mall, bus lines, movie theater, restaurants etc.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5'875.



PETS:

FEATURES:

Fenced Courtyard, Community Playground, Evening Lights, Non-Smoking Property, Easy Freeway Access, Tennis Courts, Dishwasher, Stove, Eat in kitchen, Dining Area, Living Room, 1 Story, Tile Flooring, Laundry Hook-ups, Garage Laundry, RV parking, 2 Car Garage, Community Spa, Community Pool, Home Owners Assoc., Trash Included, Greenbelt View, Pool View, Vertical Blinds, Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Buena Vista Elementary

Middle School: Valley Middle School

High School: Carlsbad High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

http://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2520-Via-Sorbete-Carlsbad-CA-92010-608/



(RLNE2703940)