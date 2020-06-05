All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 2505 Navarra Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
2505 Navarra Dr.
Last updated June 6 2020 at 4:30 PM

2505 Navarra Dr.

2505 Navarra Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2505 Navarra Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful and contemporary 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground level condo located on the Omni La Costa Golf Course with walk out patios to scenic views of the course. Recent remodel includes granite counter tops, soft-close cabinets, quality stainless steel kitchen appliances and new central heat and A/C. Master bedroom has custom walk-in closet, plus granite counter tops, dual sinks, and custom tile shower in master bath. Full size stacked washer and dryer included. Enjoy full use of the 2500 Navarra complex swimming pool, hot tub, and tennis courts. Unit includes one single underground parking space and one storage space. Onsite additional parking on first come, first serve basis. Street parking readily available. Sorry, no pets in this immaculate home. Managed by homeowner. Security Deposit: $2850.00. THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE FOR SELF-SHOWING.

Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957.

Tenants pays SDGE. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner Pays Water/Trash/HOA.
If you are interested in buying or selling a home, let Palomar Property Services help!

Amenities: Assigned Underground Parking, Association Pool and Spa, Central Air & Heat, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Microwave, On Golf Course, Patio, Refrigerator, Tennis Court, Washer/Dryer Included, Wood Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2505 Navarra Dr. have any available units?
2505 Navarra Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2505 Navarra Dr. have?
Some of 2505 Navarra Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2505 Navarra Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2505 Navarra Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2505 Navarra Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2505 Navarra Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 2505 Navarra Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2505 Navarra Dr. does offer parking.
Does 2505 Navarra Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2505 Navarra Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2505 Navarra Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 2505 Navarra Dr. has a pool.
Does 2505 Navarra Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2505 Navarra Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2505 Navarra Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2505 Navarra Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Spanish Landing Carlsbad
315 Acacia Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College