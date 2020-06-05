2505 Navarra Dr.

Amenities

Beautiful and contemporary 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground level condo located on the Omni La Costa Golf Course with walk out patios to scenic views of the course. Recent remodel includes granite counter tops, soft-close cabinets, quality stainless steel kitchen appliances and new central heat and A/C. Master bedroom has custom walk-in closet, plus granite counter tops, dual sinks, and custom tile shower in master bath. Full size stacked washer and dryer included. Enjoy full use of the 2500 Navarra complex swimming pool, hot tub, and tennis courts. Unit includes one single underground parking space and one storage space. Onsite additional parking on first come, first serve basis. Street parking readily available. Sorry, no pets in this immaculate home. Managed by homeowner. Security Deposit: $2850.00. THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE FOR SELF-SHOWING.



Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957.



Tenants pays SDGE. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner Pays Water/Trash/HOA.

If you are interested in buying or selling a home, let Palomar Property Services help!



