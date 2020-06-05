2475 Jefferson St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking pool

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

2 BEDROOM 2 BATH on the picturesque Buena Vista Lagoon as it flows into the Pacific. Privacy gated intimate 28 unit complex right on the water. Security systems, pool, floral tropical landscaping, covered and uncovered abundant parking. Breath taking views from Master Bedroom, Living Room, & Kitchen. Bathrooms and kitchen in stunning granite and travertine, remainder in beautiful hardwood. Huge organized closets with mirrored doors in both bedrooms. Heavy duty shutters in living room and master bedroom. 30ft patio over the lagoon.



NEIGHBORHOOD: Proximity to village and regional shopping is but responsibleents away. Freeway access is around the corner I-5 & 78. It doesnt get easier or more convenient than this.