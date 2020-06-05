All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated February 21 2020 at 9:38 AM

2475 Jefferson St

2475 Jefferson Street · (201) 845-7300
Location

2475 Jefferson Street, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
2 BEDROOM 2 BATH on the picturesque Buena Vista Lagoon as it flows into the Pacific. Privacy gated intimate 28 unit complex right on the water. Security systems, pool, floral tropical landscaping, covered and uncovered abundant parking. Breath taking views from Master Bedroom, Living Room, & Kitchen. Bathrooms and kitchen in stunning granite and travertine, remainder in beautiful hardwood. Huge organized closets with mirrored doors in both bedrooms. Heavy duty shutters in living room and master bedroom. 30ft patio over the lagoon.

NEIGHBORHOOD: Proximity to village and regional shopping is but responsibleents away. Freeway access is around the corner I-5 & 78. It doesnt get easier or more convenient than this.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2475 Jefferson St have any available units?
2475 Jefferson St has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2475 Jefferson St have?
Some of 2475 Jefferson St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2475 Jefferson St currently offering any rent specials?
2475 Jefferson St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2475 Jefferson St pet-friendly?
No, 2475 Jefferson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 2475 Jefferson St offer parking?
Yes, 2475 Jefferson St does offer parking.
Does 2475 Jefferson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2475 Jefferson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2475 Jefferson St have a pool?
Yes, 2475 Jefferson St has a pool.
Does 2475 Jefferson St have accessible units?
No, 2475 Jefferson St does not have accessible units.
Does 2475 Jefferson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2475 Jefferson St does not have units with dishwashers.
