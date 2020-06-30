2411 Torrejon Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing Views from this Gorgeous Upgraded 4 Bedroom 3 Bath La Costa Home!! - Lots of beautiful upgrades in this 4 bedroom 3 bath home in La Costa. This property sits high up on a hill with beautiful views.

The kitchen has been remolded, new cabinets, new counters, all new stainless appliances, new floors and custom paint through out property. Spacious open floor plan as soon as you enter the property. Tile and Laminate downstairs and brand new carpet upstairs. Full bath downstairs, great for guests.Fireplace in Living Room. Large master bedroom with balcony and oversize walk-in closet. Balconies off all bedrooms upstairs, overlooking an amazing backyard with all new landscaping and turf for low maintenance care.Very private and great for outdoor entertaining. Attached 2 car garage, washer & dryer hookups and utility sink in garage.

Great schools, La Costa Heights Elementary, Oak Crest Middle School and La Costa Canyon High School, located within 3 miles from property. Call to schedule a viewing! Must see to appreciate.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5636904)