Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

2411 Torrejon Place

2411 Torrejon Pl · No Longer Available
Location

2411 Torrejon Pl, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing Views from this Gorgeous Upgraded 4 Bedroom 3 Bath La Costa Home!! - Lots of beautiful upgrades in this 4 bedroom 3 bath home in La Costa. This property sits high up on a hill with beautiful views.
The kitchen has been remolded, new cabinets, new counters, all new stainless appliances, new floors and custom paint through out property. Spacious open floor plan as soon as you enter the property. Tile and Laminate downstairs and brand new carpet upstairs. Full bath downstairs, great for guests.Fireplace in Living Room. Large master bedroom with balcony and oversize walk-in closet. Balconies off all bedrooms upstairs, overlooking an amazing backyard with all new landscaping and turf for low maintenance care.Very private and great for outdoor entertaining. Attached 2 car garage, washer & dryer hookups and utility sink in garage.
Great schools, La Costa Heights Elementary, Oak Crest Middle School and La Costa Canyon High School, located within 3 miles from property. Call to schedule a viewing! Must see to appreciate.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5636904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2411 Torrejon Place have any available units?
2411 Torrejon Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2411 Torrejon Place have?
Some of 2411 Torrejon Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2411 Torrejon Place currently offering any rent specials?
2411 Torrejon Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2411 Torrejon Place pet-friendly?
No, 2411 Torrejon Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 2411 Torrejon Place offer parking?
Yes, 2411 Torrejon Place offers parking.
Does 2411 Torrejon Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2411 Torrejon Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2411 Torrejon Place have a pool?
No, 2411 Torrejon Place does not have a pool.
Does 2411 Torrejon Place have accessible units?
No, 2411 Torrejon Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2411 Torrejon Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2411 Torrejon Place does not have units with dishwashers.

