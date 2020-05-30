2388 Altisma Way Unit M

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool guest parking hot tub

This lovely 2 story Townhome is located near the La Costa Golf Course in the exclusive La Costa Resort neighborhood. This quiet and secluded end unit has views of the open valley from the upstairs balcony and this stately 2BD/2BA home offers a perfect blend of location, luxury and that California Beach life-style. There is a private patio and a sun-drenched upstairs balcony with a community pool area just outside to enhance the relaxed lifestyle associated with a small 22 unit complex. A secured open parking stall with storage is located adjacent to the front door and there is plenty of off-street guest parking as well.

The kitchen and living room are located on the second floor and designed as a great room with fireplace, ceiling fan, cathedral ceilings, sky light and an over-sized sliding glass door that coupled with a floor-to-ceiling window offers an unobstructed views of the valley. The entire redesigned kitchen was just completed with brand new custom cabinets, expansive granite counter tops and modern chandelier lighting, all designed to accent the matching stainless steel appliances. The modern design and open floorplan feature recently upgraded baseboard and premium wood laminate flooring along with freshly painted walls. Expansive windows and large sliders on both floors accommodate an abundance of natural lighting and the two private suites are separated by elevation and each has its own full bathroom creating a sense of seclusion for both living quarters. The master bedroom is located on the first floor and has a large slider that opens to a private patio with a beautiful selection of shade plants that create a private garden paradise. This 1,280 sf home captures the essence of a California beach home and a One-Of-A-Kind wonder for entertaining, yet warm and inviting for casual everyday living.

This home is available for occupancy in February at $2,395/MO rent for a 1 year lease. Contact Jim Scanlon at Scanlon Realty Management, LLC to schedule a private viewing. 760-889-4343.

CalBRE 01950837