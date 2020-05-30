All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 2388 Altisma Way Unit M.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
2388 Altisma Way Unit M
Last updated January 18 2020 at 8:38 AM

2388 Altisma Way Unit M

2388 Altisma Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2388 Altisma Way, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
This lovely 2 story Townhome is located near the La Costa Golf Course in the exclusive La Costa Resort neighborhood. This quiet and secluded end unit has views of the open valley from the upstairs balcony and this stately 2BD/2BA home offers a perfect blend of location, luxury and that California Beach life-style. There is a private patio and a sun-drenched upstairs balcony with a community pool area just outside to enhance the relaxed lifestyle associated with a small 22 unit complex. A secured open parking stall with storage is located adjacent to the front door and there is plenty of off-street guest parking as well.
The kitchen and living room are located on the second floor and designed as a great room with fireplace, ceiling fan, cathedral ceilings, sky light and an over-sized sliding glass door that coupled with a floor-to-ceiling window offers an unobstructed views of the valley. The entire redesigned kitchen was just completed with brand new custom cabinets, expansive granite counter tops and modern chandelier lighting, all designed to accent the matching stainless steel appliances. The modern design and open floorplan feature recently upgraded baseboard and premium wood laminate flooring along with freshly painted walls. Expansive windows and large sliders on both floors accommodate an abundance of natural lighting and the two private suites are separated by elevation and each has its own full bathroom creating a sense of seclusion for both living quarters. The master bedroom is located on the first floor and has a large slider that opens to a private patio with a beautiful selection of shade plants that create a private garden paradise. This 1,280 sf home captures the essence of a California beach home and a One-Of-A-Kind wonder for entertaining, yet warm and inviting for casual everyday living.
This home is available for occupancy in February at $2,395/MO rent for a 1 year lease. Contact Jim Scanlon at Scanlon Realty Management, LLC to schedule a private viewing. 760-889-4343.
CalBRE 01950837

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2388 Altisma Way Unit M have any available units?
2388 Altisma Way Unit M doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2388 Altisma Way Unit M have?
Some of 2388 Altisma Way Unit M's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2388 Altisma Way Unit M currently offering any rent specials?
2388 Altisma Way Unit M isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2388 Altisma Way Unit M pet-friendly?
No, 2388 Altisma Way Unit M is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 2388 Altisma Way Unit M offer parking?
Yes, 2388 Altisma Way Unit M does offer parking.
Does 2388 Altisma Way Unit M have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2388 Altisma Way Unit M offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2388 Altisma Way Unit M have a pool?
Yes, 2388 Altisma Way Unit M has a pool.
Does 2388 Altisma Way Unit M have accessible units?
No, 2388 Altisma Way Unit M does not have accessible units.
Does 2388 Altisma Way Unit M have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2388 Altisma Way Unit M has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College