All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 2376 Altisma Way #C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
2376 Altisma Way #C
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

2376 Altisma Way #C

2376 Altisma Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Rancho La Costa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2376 Altisma Way, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 Story, 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse Condo in La Costa/Carlsbad - Don't miss out on this impressive 2 Story, 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo in the quaint community of La Costa Golf View Terrace located in the desirable neighborhood of La Costa.

This Charming condo features 1280 sq. ft. and has a beautifully remodeled kitchen with granite counters. Stainless steel appliances. Tile flooring. Vaulted Ceilings. Living room has beautiful, wood burning Fireplace and Sliding Glass doors leading out to large balcony. Ceiling Fans and Upgraded Lighting. 1st floor master suite w/ private patio, walk-in closet and brand new renovated master bath with dual sinks. 2nd floor master suite has large walk in closet with built in organizers. Full-size Washer & Dryer Hook-ups. Convenient covered carport parking located next to the front door. Community Pool and Spa.

This exceptional location provides residents with easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, golf courses and beaches. Close to I-5 freeway allowing for convenient travel and commuting. La Costa Meadows Elementary School, San Elijo Middle School and San Marcos High School.

No Smoking Allowed. Good Credit/Income/Rental or Mortgage History A Must! Renters insurance required. 12 month lease.

Please Do Not Disturb Current Occupants! Call/text Sandra at 858-750-9118 to set-up a private tour.

Directions: Alga Rd East, right on Alicante and left on Altisma.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2837155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2376 Altisma Way #C have any available units?
2376 Altisma Way #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2376 Altisma Way #C have?
Some of 2376 Altisma Way #C's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2376 Altisma Way #C currently offering any rent specials?
2376 Altisma Way #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2376 Altisma Way #C pet-friendly?
Yes, 2376 Altisma Way #C is pet friendly.
Does 2376 Altisma Way #C offer parking?
Yes, 2376 Altisma Way #C offers parking.
Does 2376 Altisma Way #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2376 Altisma Way #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2376 Altisma Way #C have a pool?
Yes, 2376 Altisma Way #C has a pool.
Does 2376 Altisma Way #C have accessible units?
No, 2376 Altisma Way #C does not have accessible units.
Does 2376 Altisma Way #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 2376 Altisma Way #C does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Spanish Landing Carlsbad
315 Acacia Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elan Sandcastle Shores
315 Walnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elan Tamarack Shores
351 Tamarack Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCarlsbad 2 Bedroom Apartments
Carlsbad Apartments with GymsCarlsbad Dog Friendly Apartments
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Costa Mesa, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PoinsettaOlde Carlsbad
Calavera HillsCarlsbad Village
North Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College