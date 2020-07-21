2376 Altisma Way #C

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful 2 Story, 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse Condo in La Costa/Carlsbad - Don't miss out on this impressive 2 Story, 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo in the quaint community of La Costa Golf View Terrace located in the desirable neighborhood of La Costa.



This Charming condo features 1280 sq. ft. and has a beautifully remodeled kitchen with granite counters. Stainless steel appliances. Tile flooring. Vaulted Ceilings. Living room has beautiful, wood burning Fireplace and Sliding Glass doors leading out to large balcony. Ceiling Fans and Upgraded Lighting. 1st floor master suite w/ private patio, walk-in closet and brand new renovated master bath with dual sinks. 2nd floor master suite has large walk in closet with built in organizers. Full-size Washer & Dryer Hook-ups. Convenient covered carport parking located next to the front door. Community Pool and Spa.



This exceptional location provides residents with easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, golf courses and beaches. Close to I-5 freeway allowing for convenient travel and commuting. La Costa Meadows Elementary School, San Elijo Middle School and San Marcos High School.



No Smoking Allowed. Good Credit/Income/Rental or Mortgage History A Must! Renters insurance required. 12 month lease.



Please Do Not Disturb Current Occupants! Call/text Sandra at 858-750-9118 to set-up a private tour.



Directions: Alga Rd East, right on Alicante and left on Altisma.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2837155)