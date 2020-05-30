All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2350 Hosp Way Unit 150

2350 Hosp Way · (760) 602-0221
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2350 Hosp Way, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Olde Carlsbad

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2350 Hosp Way Unit 150 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
2350 Hosp Way Unit 150 Available 07/01/20 1 Bed Carlsbad Condo - Opportunity awaits, best deal in Carlsbad!! Beautiful ground unit features: diagonally laid tile, dual sliding doors that open to private patio, mirrored closet doors throughout & custom paint. All appliances convey, including new front load washer & dryer. Light & bright unit is located close to the pool & spa and includes 2 parking spaces plus additional storage unit. The Grove is a gated community with pool, spa, tennis court & clubhouse. Owner pays water & trash.

(RLNE5615927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2350 Hosp Way Unit 150 have any available units?
2350 Hosp Way Unit 150 has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2350 Hosp Way Unit 150 have?
Some of 2350 Hosp Way Unit 150's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2350 Hosp Way Unit 150 currently offering any rent specials?
2350 Hosp Way Unit 150 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2350 Hosp Way Unit 150 pet-friendly?
No, 2350 Hosp Way Unit 150 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 2350 Hosp Way Unit 150 offer parking?
Yes, 2350 Hosp Way Unit 150 does offer parking.
Does 2350 Hosp Way Unit 150 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2350 Hosp Way Unit 150 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2350 Hosp Way Unit 150 have a pool?
Yes, 2350 Hosp Way Unit 150 has a pool.
Does 2350 Hosp Way Unit 150 have accessible units?
No, 2350 Hosp Way Unit 150 does not have accessible units.
Does 2350 Hosp Way Unit 150 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2350 Hosp Way Unit 150 does not have units with dishwashers.
