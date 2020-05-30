Amenities

2350 Hosp Way Unit 150 Available 07/01/20 1 Bed Carlsbad Condo - Opportunity awaits, best deal in Carlsbad!! Beautiful ground unit features: diagonally laid tile, dual sliding doors that open to private patio, mirrored closet doors throughout & custom paint. All appliances convey, including new front load washer & dryer. Light & bright unit is located close to the pool & spa and includes 2 parking spaces plus additional storage unit. The Grove is a gated community with pool, spa, tennis court & clubhouse. Owner pays water & trash.



(RLNE5615927)