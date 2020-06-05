Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets hot tub

2349 Caringa Way #3 Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 full bath townhome With attached garage - Excellent location with easy access to freeways

Best location Close to Las Costa Resort and Spa

Shopping area is just around the corner



Spacious 3 story town home with 2 car garage

Offer direct access from garage to home

Built-ins in garage offer extra space for storage

Full size washer and dryer are inside the garage



On the 2nd story or entry level from community green area

Welcomed by the cozy living room

Family room with dramatic high ceiling and

Access to viewing deck

Well equipped kitchen offers good counter space

Tons of cabinets for all your goodies

Kitchen offers eat in area

Windows in eat in area is another highlight of the unit

Before walking up stair also checked out the good size walk-in closet



3rd floor accommodate spacious mater bedroom and guest room

guest room with access to balcony

Spacious mater bedroom with own vanity and walk-n closet



The whole unit is bright and air

We are about 6 miles away from Quail Park Botanical Garden

You are in the best location in California - sunshine, ocean, miles long coastal area

Is all ready here for your enjoyment

I am sure you will love this unit at first sight



You'll be glad to check this out asap!

Hurry in, make this as your next move



