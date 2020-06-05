Amenities
2349 Caringa Way #3 Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 full bath townhome With attached garage - Excellent location with easy access to freeways
Best location Close to Las Costa Resort and Spa
Shopping area is just around the corner
Spacious 3 story town home with 2 car garage
Offer direct access from garage to home
Built-ins in garage offer extra space for storage
Full size washer and dryer are inside the garage
On the 2nd story or entry level from community green area
Welcomed by the cozy living room
Family room with dramatic high ceiling and
Access to viewing deck
Well equipped kitchen offers good counter space
Tons of cabinets for all your goodies
Kitchen offers eat in area
Windows in eat in area is another highlight of the unit
Before walking up stair also checked out the good size walk-in closet
3rd floor accommodate spacious mater bedroom and guest room
guest room with access to balcony
Spacious mater bedroom with own vanity and walk-n closet
The whole unit is bright and air
We are about 6 miles away from Quail Park Botanical Garden
You are in the best location in California - sunshine, ocean, miles long coastal area
Is all ready here for your enjoyment
I am sure you will love this unit at first sight
You'll be glad to check this out asap!
Hurry in, make this as your next move
For the correct application, please call the office!
Call today and schedule the time for viewing
858-715-0688
Top Notch Realty Inc.
(RLNE2529728)