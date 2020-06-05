All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2349 Caringa Way #3

2349 Caringa Way · (858) 715-0688
Location

2349 Caringa Way, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2349 Caringa Way #3 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1533 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
2349 Caringa Way #3 Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 full bath townhome With attached garage - Excellent location with easy access to freeways
Best location Close to Las Costa Resort and Spa
Shopping area is just around the corner

Spacious 3 story town home with 2 car garage
Offer direct access from garage to home
Built-ins in garage offer extra space for storage
Full size washer and dryer are inside the garage

On the 2nd story or entry level from community green area
Welcomed by the cozy living room
Family room with dramatic high ceiling and
Access to viewing deck
Well equipped kitchen offers good counter space
Tons of cabinets for all your goodies
Kitchen offers eat in area
Windows in eat in area is another highlight of the unit
Before walking up stair also checked out the good size walk-in closet

3rd floor accommodate spacious mater bedroom and guest room
guest room with access to balcony
Spacious mater bedroom with own vanity and walk-n closet

The whole unit is bright and air
We are about 6 miles away from Quail Park Botanical Garden
You are in the best location in California - sunshine, ocean, miles long coastal area
Is all ready here for your enjoyment
I am sure you will love this unit at first sight

You'll be glad to check this out asap!
Hurry in, make this as your next move

For the correct application, please call the office!

Call today and schedule the time for viewing
858-715-0688

Top Notch Realty Inc.

(RLNE2529728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2349 Caringa Way #3 have any available units?
2349 Caringa Way #3 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2349 Caringa Way #3 have?
Some of 2349 Caringa Way #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2349 Caringa Way #3 currently offering any rent specials?
2349 Caringa Way #3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2349 Caringa Way #3 pet-friendly?
No, 2349 Caringa Way #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 2349 Caringa Way #3 offer parking?
Yes, 2349 Caringa Way #3 does offer parking.
Does 2349 Caringa Way #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2349 Caringa Way #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2349 Caringa Way #3 have a pool?
No, 2349 Caringa Way #3 does not have a pool.
Does 2349 Caringa Way #3 have accessible units?
No, 2349 Caringa Way #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2349 Caringa Way #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2349 Caringa Way #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
