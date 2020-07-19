2310 Terraza Ribera

Amenities

5 Bdrm Carlsbad Home with Community Pool - Alga Hill's largest model. This house has lots of high end upgrades. 5 Bedrooms with a full bed/bath on 1st level, washer/dryer, refrigerator, microwave included. Community pool with spa, tot lots, drought resistant rear yard, and owner to pay for landscaping. Great location with good schools. La Costa Meadow Elementary, San Elijo Middle, and San Marcos High. Close to shopping, theater, restaurants, and a short drive to the beach. Immediate availability.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4620295)