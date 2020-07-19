All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 2310 Terraza Ribera.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
2310 Terraza Ribera
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2310 Terraza Ribera

2310 Terraza Ribera · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Rancho La Costa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2310 Terraza Ribera, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
pool
playground
hot tub
media room
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
hot tub
media room
5 Bdrm Carlsbad Home with Community Pool - Alga Hill's largest model. This house has lots of high end upgrades. 5 Bedrooms with a full bed/bath on 1st level, washer/dryer, refrigerator, microwave included. Community pool with spa, tot lots, drought resistant rear yard, and owner to pay for landscaping. Great location with good schools. La Costa Meadow Elementary, San Elijo Middle, and San Marcos High. Close to shopping, theater, restaurants, and a short drive to the beach. Immediate availability.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4620295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2310 Terraza Ribera have any available units?
2310 Terraza Ribera doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2310 Terraza Ribera have?
Some of 2310 Terraza Ribera's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2310 Terraza Ribera currently offering any rent specials?
2310 Terraza Ribera is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2310 Terraza Ribera pet-friendly?
No, 2310 Terraza Ribera is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 2310 Terraza Ribera offer parking?
No, 2310 Terraza Ribera does not offer parking.
Does 2310 Terraza Ribera have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2310 Terraza Ribera offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2310 Terraza Ribera have a pool?
Yes, 2310 Terraza Ribera has a pool.
Does 2310 Terraza Ribera have accessible units?
No, 2310 Terraza Ribera does not have accessible units.
Does 2310 Terraza Ribera have units with dishwashers?
No, 2310 Terraza Ribera does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Spanish Landing Carlsbad
315 Acacia Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elan Sandcastle Shores
315 Walnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elan Tamarack Shores
351 Tamarack Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with GymsCarlsbad Dog Friendly Apartments
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Costa Mesa, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PoinsettaOlde Carlsbad
Calavera HillsCarlsbad Village
North Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College