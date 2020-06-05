2287 Levante St

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A beautiful house with a view in La Costa - Property Id: 168761



Beautiful one story house with view to La Costa Valley, 3 , 2 baths, ceramic tiles,in kitchen, family room,living room, and dinning room, wood plank waterproof flooring in the bedrooms, remodeled inside & outside,brand new modern quartz counter top, new stainless steel farmhouse sink and faucet, recessed lighting, light and bright floor plan, large lot, private court yard from master bedroom. Two car garage, raised garden with lots of fruit trees and flowers, over looking to La Costa Canyon, and Encinitas, close to I 5, beach, shopping centers, Omni/ La Costa Resort.

San Dieguito school district, La Costa Heights Elementary, Oak Crest Middle School, La Costa Canyon High School. Available October 15,2019. Please email or text 760-889-1812 for any questions

Security deposit $3,100 . Text your information, to 760-889-1812 prior to viewing the property, thank you

