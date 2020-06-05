All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:17 PM

2287 Levante St

2287 Levante Street · No Longer Available
Location

2287 Levante Street, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A beautiful house with a view in La Costa - Property Id: 168761

Beautiful one story house with view to La Costa Valley, 3 , 2 baths, ceramic tiles,in kitchen, family room,living room, and dinning room, wood plank waterproof flooring in the bedrooms, remodeled inside & outside,brand new modern quartz counter top, new stainless steel farmhouse sink and faucet, recessed lighting, light and bright floor plan, large lot, private court yard from master bedroom. Two car garage, raised garden with lots of fruit trees and flowers, over looking to La Costa Canyon, and Encinitas, close to I 5, beach, shopping centers, Omni/ La Costa Resort.
San Dieguito school district, La Costa Heights Elementary, Oak Crest Middle School, La Costa Canyon High School. Available October 15,2019. Please email or text 760-889-1812 for any questions
Security deposit $3,100 . Text your information, to 760-889-1812 prior to viewing the property, thank you
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/168761p
Property Id 168761

(RLNE5231400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2287 Levante St have any available units?
2287 Levante St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2287 Levante St have?
Some of 2287 Levante St's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2287 Levante St currently offering any rent specials?
2287 Levante St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2287 Levante St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2287 Levante St is pet friendly.
Does 2287 Levante St offer parking?
Yes, 2287 Levante St offers parking.
Does 2287 Levante St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2287 Levante St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2287 Levante St have a pool?
No, 2287 Levante St does not have a pool.
Does 2287 Levante St have accessible units?
No, 2287 Levante St does not have accessible units.
Does 2287 Levante St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2287 Levante St has units with dishwashers.

