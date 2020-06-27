All apartments in Carlsbad
2286 Lindsay Dr

2286 Lindsay Drive
Location

2286 Lindsay Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Kelly Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
55+ gated community, fully remodels property - Property Id: 211520

Light & Bright Home in 55+ private gated Community of Camino Hills. 2Br and 2Ba, view home is located in Open floor plan, blinds throughout, fully remodeled kitchen, master bathroom and a second bathroom also has been remodeled. Private patio w/covering and views. Attached oversized two car garage, indoor laundry room w/sink & cabinetry. Community amenities include pool, tennis, activities, clubhouse and more. Owners willing to replace carpet or give credit for first 2 month rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/211520
Property Id 211520

(RLNE5497693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

