2286 Lindsay Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

55+ gated community, fully remodels property - Property Id: 211520



Light & Bright Home in 55+ private gated Community of Camino Hills. 2Br and 2Ba, view home is located in Open floor plan, blinds throughout, fully remodeled kitchen, master bathroom and a second bathroom also has been remodeled. Private patio w/covering and views. Attached oversized two car garage, indoor laundry room w/sink & cabinetry. Community amenities include pool, tennis, activities, clubhouse and more. Owners willing to replace carpet or give credit for first 2 month rent.

