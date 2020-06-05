All apartments in Carlsbad
1701 Carissa Way

1701 Carissa Way · (760) 525-0686
Location

1701 Carissa Way, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1701 Carissa Way · Avail. Jul 1

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2169 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
1701 Carissa Way Available 07/01/20 Amazing home 2 story 4 bedroom home near several highly scored schools - Virtual Tour - Quick Virtual Tour:
https://kuula.co/share/collection/7l29M?fs=1&vr=1&zoom=1&initload=0&thumbs=1&chromeless=1&logo=-1

$3600 rent
$3600 security deposit
4 Bedrooms
2.5 Bathrooms
Giant, Upgraded kitchen
Refrigerator, Microwave, Oven/Stove, Dishwasher, AC
2100+ Square Feet
Fireplace
Cozy Back Yard
2 Car Garage
Community Pool and Clubhouse
Carlsbad school district
Gardener Included
Unable to permit any pets.

Great quite gated neighborhood with many amenities, like a community pool and clubhouse.

Great kitchen, open concept. Well designed home with a great flow. Central air heating and air conditioning. Convenient laundry room.

Great rooms with a spacious master bedroom.

Backyard is quiet and relaxing, great space for slowing down and enjoying life.

Quick Virtual Tour:
https://kuula.co/share/collection/7l29M?fs=1&vr=1&zoom=1&initload=0&thumbs=1&chromeless=1&logo=-1

COVID restrictions are in effect. Showings will require masks.

Professionally Managed by Grey Falcon Properties
Call Russ Tarvin for a private showing at 760-525-0686
Associate Licensee CalBRE#02078626
Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640

(RLNE3232106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 Carissa Way have any available units?
1701 Carissa Way has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 Carissa Way have?
Some of 1701 Carissa Way's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 Carissa Way currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Carissa Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Carissa Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1701 Carissa Way is pet friendly.
Does 1701 Carissa Way offer parking?
Yes, 1701 Carissa Way does offer parking.
Does 1701 Carissa Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 Carissa Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Carissa Way have a pool?
Yes, 1701 Carissa Way has a pool.
Does 1701 Carissa Way have accessible units?
No, 1701 Carissa Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Carissa Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1701 Carissa Way has units with dishwashers.
