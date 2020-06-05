Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

1701 Carissa Way Available 07/01/20 Amazing home 2 story 4 bedroom home near several highly scored schools - Virtual Tour - Quick Virtual Tour:

https://kuula.co/share/collection/7l29M?fs=1&vr=1&zoom=1&initload=0&thumbs=1&chromeless=1&logo=-1



$3600 rent

$3600 security deposit

4 Bedrooms

2.5 Bathrooms

Giant, Upgraded kitchen

Refrigerator, Microwave, Oven/Stove, Dishwasher, AC

2100+ Square Feet

Fireplace

Cozy Back Yard

2 Car Garage

Community Pool and Clubhouse

Carlsbad school district

Gardener Included

Unable to permit any pets.



Great quite gated neighborhood with many amenities, like a community pool and clubhouse.



Great kitchen, open concept. Well designed home with a great flow. Central air heating and air conditioning. Convenient laundry room.



Great rooms with a spacious master bedroom.



Backyard is quiet and relaxing, great space for slowing down and enjoying life.



Quick Virtual Tour:

https://kuula.co/share/collection/7l29M?fs=1&vr=1&zoom=1&initload=0&thumbs=1&chromeless=1&logo=-1



COVID restrictions are in effect. Showings will require masks.



Professionally Managed by Grey Falcon Properties

Call Russ Tarvin for a private showing at 760-525-0686

Associate Licensee CalBRE#02078626

Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640



(RLNE3232106)