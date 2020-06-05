Amenities
1701 Carissa Way Available 07/01/20 Amazing home 2 story 4 bedroom home near several highly scored schools - Virtual Tour - Quick Virtual Tour:
https://kuula.co/share/collection/7l29M?fs=1&vr=1&zoom=1&initload=0&thumbs=1&chromeless=1&logo=-1
$3600 rent
$3600 security deposit
4 Bedrooms
2.5 Bathrooms
Giant, Upgraded kitchen
Refrigerator, Microwave, Oven/Stove, Dishwasher, AC
2100+ Square Feet
Fireplace
Cozy Back Yard
2 Car Garage
Community Pool and Clubhouse
Carlsbad school district
Gardener Included
Unable to permit any pets.
Great quite gated neighborhood with many amenities, like a community pool and clubhouse.
Great kitchen, open concept. Well designed home with a great flow. Central air heating and air conditioning. Convenient laundry room.
Great rooms with a spacious master bedroom.
Backyard is quiet and relaxing, great space for slowing down and enjoying life.
Quick Virtual Tour:
https://kuula.co/share/collection/7l29M?fs=1&vr=1&zoom=1&initload=0&thumbs=1&chromeless=1&logo=-1
COVID restrictions are in effect. Showings will require masks.
Professionally Managed by Grey Falcon Properties
Call Russ Tarvin for a private showing at 760-525-0686
Associate Licensee CalBRE#02078626
Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640
(RLNE3232106)