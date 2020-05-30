All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 1656 Corte Orchidia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
1656 Corte Orchidia
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:18 AM

1656 Corte Orchidia

1656 Corte Orchidia · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Poinsetta
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1656 Corte Orchidia, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
1656 Corte Orchidia, Carlsbad - COMING SOON! - 4 Bed / 2.5 Bath, 2,645 sq.ft. Beautiful home on a cul-de-sac in the fabulous neighborhood of Encantada. Large gourmet kitchen, granite counter tops & large center island, dining area off kitchen that is open to family room with fireplace, and tons of counter space. Formal living room & separate dining area with wet bar. Downstairs den/office with French doors to side patio. Master bedroom with private balcony, double walk-in closets. Master bath w/double sinks, vanity area, separate shower and bathtub. Loft area, two large guest rooms with double sink bathroom. Backyard has built-in BBQ, sink, patio, entertaining area, grass area, and fully fenced-in with canyon views.

** TENANT OCCUPIED - DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS ***

1 Year Lease
Sorry, No Pets
No Smoking
Renters Insurance required
Tenant Pays All Utilities

Rent: $4,150
Deposit: $4,450
Processing fee: $50

Apply online at PropertyADVANTAGE.com
Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult

Call 760-585-1755 to schedule a showing

(RLNE4776932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1656 Corte Orchidia have any available units?
1656 Corte Orchidia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 1656 Corte Orchidia have?
Some of 1656 Corte Orchidia's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1656 Corte Orchidia currently offering any rent specials?
1656 Corte Orchidia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1656 Corte Orchidia pet-friendly?
No, 1656 Corte Orchidia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 1656 Corte Orchidia offer parking?
No, 1656 Corte Orchidia does not offer parking.
Does 1656 Corte Orchidia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1656 Corte Orchidia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1656 Corte Orchidia have a pool?
No, 1656 Corte Orchidia does not have a pool.
Does 1656 Corte Orchidia have accessible units?
No, 1656 Corte Orchidia does not have accessible units.
Does 1656 Corte Orchidia have units with dishwashers?
No, 1656 Corte Orchidia does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College