Amenities
1656 Corte Orchidia, Carlsbad - COMING SOON! - 4 Bed / 2.5 Bath, 2,645 sq.ft. Beautiful home on a cul-de-sac in the fabulous neighborhood of Encantada. Large gourmet kitchen, granite counter tops & large center island, dining area off kitchen that is open to family room with fireplace, and tons of counter space. Formal living room & separate dining area with wet bar. Downstairs den/office with French doors to side patio. Master bedroom with private balcony, double walk-in closets. Master bath w/double sinks, vanity area, separate shower and bathtub. Loft area, two large guest rooms with double sink bathroom. Backyard has built-in BBQ, sink, patio, entertaining area, grass area, and fully fenced-in with canyon views.
** TENANT OCCUPIED - DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS ***
1 Year Lease
Sorry, No Pets
No Smoking
Renters Insurance required
Tenant Pays All Utilities
Rent: $4,150
Deposit: $4,450
Processing fee: $50
Apply online at PropertyADVANTAGE.com
Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult
Call 760-585-1755 to schedule a showing
(RLNE4776932)