Amenities
1625 Warbler Available 05/08/20 Beautiful 3BR/2.5BA Home in Sanderling at Aviara!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
This Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located in the highly desired Sanderling at Aviara Community. Its high ceiling really opens the home up with a light bright feel. All bedrooms are located upstairs as well as a spacious loft. The gourmet kitchen offers an abundant amount of counter/cabinet space and is complete with its own dining area. The home has beautiful flooring and upgraded carpet throughout with a low maintenance patio just off the living room. The community offers 2 sparkling pools and Jacuzzis along with a beach volleyball area and is within walking distance to Aviara Oaks Elementary and Middle School.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property:$7,500.
PETS:
Single Pet Only, No Cats, Dog Under 35 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Private Patios, Non-Smoking Property, Gated Property, Garbage Disposal, Cooktop, Refrigerator (AS-IS), Microwave, Dishwasher, Oven, Fire Place, Patio, Family Room, 2 Story, Formal dining room, Eat in kitchen, Upgraded Carpeting, Hardwood floors, Tile Flooring, Laundry Hook-ups, 2 Car Garage, Community Pool, Community Spa, Home Owners Assoc., Faux Wood Blinds
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Aviara Oaks Elementary
Middle School: Aviara Oaks Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1625-Warbler-Court-Carlsbad-CA-92011-1568/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE1867072)