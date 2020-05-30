All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 1625 Warbler.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
1625 Warbler
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

1625 Warbler

1625 Warbler Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1625 Warbler Court, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Aviara

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
volleyball court
1625 Warbler Available 05/08/20 Beautiful 3BR/2.5BA Home in Sanderling at Aviara!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
This Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located in the highly desired Sanderling at Aviara Community. Its high ceiling really opens the home up with a light bright feel. All bedrooms are located upstairs as well as a spacious loft. The gourmet kitchen offers an abundant amount of counter/cabinet space and is complete with its own dining area. The home has beautiful flooring and upgraded carpet throughout with a low maintenance patio just off the living room. The community offers 2 sparkling pools and Jacuzzis along with a beach volleyball area and is within walking distance to Aviara Oaks Elementary and Middle School.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property:$7,500.

PETS:
Single Pet Only, No Cats, Dog Under 35 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Private Patios, Non-Smoking Property, Gated Property, Garbage Disposal, Cooktop, Refrigerator (AS-IS), Microwave, Dishwasher, Oven, Fire Place, Patio, Family Room, 2 Story, Formal dining room, Eat in kitchen, Upgraded Carpeting, Hardwood floors, Tile Flooring, Laundry Hook-ups, 2 Car Garage, Community Pool, Community Spa, Home Owners Assoc., Faux Wood Blinds

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Aviara Oaks Elementary
Middle School: Aviara Oaks Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1625-Warbler-Court-Carlsbad-CA-92011-1568/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1867072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 Warbler have any available units?
1625 Warbler doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 1625 Warbler have?
Some of 1625 Warbler's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1625 Warbler currently offering any rent specials?
1625 Warbler isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 Warbler pet-friendly?
Yes, 1625 Warbler is pet friendly.
Does 1625 Warbler offer parking?
Yes, 1625 Warbler does offer parking.
Does 1625 Warbler have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1625 Warbler does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 Warbler have a pool?
Yes, 1625 Warbler has a pool.
Does 1625 Warbler have accessible units?
No, 1625 Warbler does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 Warbler have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1625 Warbler has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College