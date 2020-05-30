Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub volleyball court

1625 Warbler Available 05/08/20 Beautiful 3BR/2.5BA Home in Sanderling at Aviara!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

This Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located in the highly desired Sanderling at Aviara Community. Its high ceiling really opens the home up with a light bright feel. All bedrooms are located upstairs as well as a spacious loft. The gourmet kitchen offers an abundant amount of counter/cabinet space and is complete with its own dining area. The home has beautiful flooring and upgraded carpet throughout with a low maintenance patio just off the living room. The community offers 2 sparkling pools and Jacuzzis along with a beach volleyball area and is within walking distance to Aviara Oaks Elementary and Middle School.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property:$7,500.



PETS:

Single Pet Only, No Cats, Dog Under 35 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Private Patios, Non-Smoking Property, Gated Property, Garbage Disposal, Cooktop, Refrigerator (AS-IS), Microwave, Dishwasher, Oven, Fire Place, Patio, Family Room, 2 Story, Formal dining room, Eat in kitchen, Upgraded Carpeting, Hardwood floors, Tile Flooring, Laundry Hook-ups, 2 Car Garage, Community Pool, Community Spa, Home Owners Assoc., Faux Wood Blinds



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Aviara Oaks Elementary

Middle School: Aviara Oaks Middle School

High School: Carlsbad High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1625-Warbler-Court-Carlsbad-CA-92011-1568/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE1867072)