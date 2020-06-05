1418 Sweet Briar Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace accessible

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking

SINGLE LEVEL HOME IN COTTAGE ROW!!!Nice single level home in the quiet community of Cottage Row Carlsbad.2 bed 2 bath 1,100 SqFt duplex.Spacious floor plan in a peaceful location.Light and bright with lots of cool ocean breezes.Big yard with lots of shade and a large patio with patio cover.Nice kitchen with tons of cabinet space, electric stove top/oven, and custom tile floors. Matching white kitchen appliances. Refrigerator, stacked washer/dryer included.Handicap accessible/wheelchair friendly bathroom.