1418 Sweet Briar Circle
Last updated January 11 2020 at 12:41 PM

1418 Sweet Briar Circle

1418 Sweetbriar Cir · No Longer Available
Location

1418 Sweetbriar Cir, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
SINGLE LEVEL HOME IN COTTAGE ROW!!!Nice single level home in the quiet community of Cottage Row Carlsbad.2 bed 2 bath 1,100 SqFt duplex.Spacious floor plan in a peaceful location.Light and bright with lots of cool ocean breezes.Big yard with lots of shade and a large patio with patio cover.Nice kitchen with tons of cabinet space, electric stove top/oven, and custom tile floors. Matching white kitchen appliances. Refrigerator, stacked washer/dryer included.Handicap accessible/wheelchair friendly bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1418 Sweet Briar Circle have any available units?
1418 Sweet Briar Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 1418 Sweet Briar Circle have?
Some of 1418 Sweet Briar Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1418 Sweet Briar Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1418 Sweet Briar Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1418 Sweet Briar Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1418 Sweet Briar Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 1418 Sweet Briar Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1418 Sweet Briar Circle offers parking.
Does 1418 Sweet Briar Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1418 Sweet Briar Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1418 Sweet Briar Circle have a pool?
No, 1418 Sweet Briar Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1418 Sweet Briar Circle have accessible units?
Yes, 1418 Sweet Briar Circle has accessible units.
Does 1418 Sweet Briar Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1418 Sweet Briar Circle has units with dishwashers.

