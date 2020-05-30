116 Breakwater Road

Amenities

Beautiful South Carlsbad Beach Home across from Carlsbad State Park Beach, Located in the gated community of Poinsettia Cove, Spacious floor plan with wood floors, 3 bedrooms upstairs with large loft, 1 bedroom and full bath downstairs, Laundry room upstairs, Refrigerator, washer/dryer included Large 2 car garage and deep driveway, Surround sound systems upstairs and downstairs, Walk directly across Coast Highway to the beach, Wonderful home in a great beach location, No Pets Allowed. Available now.