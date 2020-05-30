All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 116 Breakwater Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
116 Breakwater Road
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:36 PM

116 Breakwater Road

116 Breakwater Road · (760) 519-4533
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

116 Breakwater Road, Carlsbad, CA 92011
South Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2629 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful South Carlsbad Beach Home across from Carlsbad State Park Beach, Located in the gated community of Poinsettia Cove, Spacious floor plan with wood floors, 3 bedrooms upstairs with large loft, 1 bedroom and full bath downstairs, Laundry room upstairs, Refrigerator, washer/dryer included Large 2 car garage and deep driveway, Surround sound systems upstairs and downstairs, Walk directly across Coast Highway to the beach, Wonderful home in a great beach location, No Pets Allowed. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Breakwater Road have any available units?
116 Breakwater Road has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 Breakwater Road have?
Some of 116 Breakwater Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Breakwater Road currently offering any rent specials?
116 Breakwater Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Breakwater Road pet-friendly?
No, 116 Breakwater Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 116 Breakwater Road offer parking?
Yes, 116 Breakwater Road does offer parking.
Does 116 Breakwater Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 Breakwater Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Breakwater Road have a pool?
No, 116 Breakwater Road does not have a pool.
Does 116 Breakwater Road have accessible units?
No, 116 Breakwater Road does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Breakwater Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 Breakwater Road has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 116 Breakwater Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity