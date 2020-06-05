All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 1155 Chestnut Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
1155 Chestnut Ave
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1155 Chestnut Ave

1155 Chestnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Olde Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1155 Chestnut Avenue, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Olde Carlsbad

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
5BD, 4BA, Minutes to the Beach and Village with Ocean Views!! - Large 5 bedroom, 4 full bathroom home offers tons of natural light, almost 3,400 sqft, 3 car garage, central vacuum system, side gate allows for RV/boat storage, large driveway for added parking, no HOA, cathedral ceilings and Brazilian Walnut hardwood floors in entry living space and dining room, open concept tiled kitchen and second living space, large kitchen island, granite counter-tops and back-splashes, two ovens, built in microwave, dishwasher. French doors leads to a ground level bedroom or office space with en suite. Laundry room with ample storage and room for a second fridge if desired. Second level boasts hall storage, west facing deck connecting 2 of the bedrooms offer ocean views and beautiful sunsets, large master bedroom has a bonus room with pass through fireplace that can be used as nursery, office space, work out area, endless possibilities! Master en suite has double vanity, soaker tub and separate shower, over-sized separate entry but adjoined closet. Back yard space offers low maintenance design, with ample fruit trees to include lemon, blood oranges, pears, and oranges. Patio table and chairs can be left for use by tenants or removed. Nearby schools include St. Patrick Catholic School, Valley Middle School and Casa Montessori De Carlsbad. Easy freeway access, minutes to the beach and Carlsbad village with dining, shopping and entertainment.

Pets under 50 lbs and no aggressive breeds will be considered on a case by case basis with increase to the deposit ($500 per pet) and pet screening profile. Renter's liability insurance required to keep current throughout tenancy. Fridge included. All utilities are tenant responsibility. Landscaping service included. Tenants must qualify without the use of a co-signer. MINIMUM GROSS INCOME must be over 3-3.5 times the rent to qualify. 1 year lease. Applications are done online at www.mclainproperties.com, available long term rentals, find the address and follow instructions to apply. **Please note, the property next door is under construction so there may be added noise until completed.

McLain Properties
CalDRE#01970594

The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**

(RLNE5605752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1155 Chestnut Ave have any available units?
1155 Chestnut Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 1155 Chestnut Ave have?
Some of 1155 Chestnut Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1155 Chestnut Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1155 Chestnut Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1155 Chestnut Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1155 Chestnut Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1155 Chestnut Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1155 Chestnut Ave does offer parking.
Does 1155 Chestnut Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1155 Chestnut Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1155 Chestnut Ave have a pool?
No, 1155 Chestnut Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1155 Chestnut Ave have accessible units?
No, 1155 Chestnut Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1155 Chestnut Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1155 Chestnut Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Spanish Landing Carlsbad
315 Acacia Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College