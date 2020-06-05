1155 Chestnut Ave

Amenities

5BD, 4BA, Minutes to the Beach and Village with Ocean Views!! - Large 5 bedroom, 4 full bathroom home offers tons of natural light, almost 3,400 sqft, 3 car garage, central vacuum system, side gate allows for RV/boat storage, large driveway for added parking, no HOA, cathedral ceilings and Brazilian Walnut hardwood floors in entry living space and dining room, open concept tiled kitchen and second living space, large kitchen island, granite counter-tops and back-splashes, two ovens, built in microwave, dishwasher. French doors leads to a ground level bedroom or office space with en suite. Laundry room with ample storage and room for a second fridge if desired. Second level boasts hall storage, west facing deck connecting 2 of the bedrooms offer ocean views and beautiful sunsets, large master bedroom has a bonus room with pass through fireplace that can be used as nursery, office space, work out area, endless possibilities! Master en suite has double vanity, soaker tub and separate shower, over-sized separate entry but adjoined closet. Back yard space offers low maintenance design, with ample fruit trees to include lemon, blood oranges, pears, and oranges. Patio table and chairs can be left for use by tenants or removed. Nearby schools include St. Patrick Catholic School, Valley Middle School and Casa Montessori De Carlsbad. Easy freeway access, minutes to the beach and Carlsbad village with dining, shopping and entertainment.



Pets under 50 lbs and no aggressive breeds will be considered on a case by case basis with increase to the deposit ($500 per pet) and pet screening profile. Renter's liability insurance required to keep current throughout tenancy. Fridge included. All utilities are tenant responsibility. Landscaping service included. Tenants must qualify without the use of a co-signer. MINIMUM GROSS INCOME must be over 3-3.5 times the rent to qualify. 1 year lease. Applications are done online at www.mclainproperties.com, available long term rentals, find the address and follow instructions to apply. **Please note, the property next door is under construction so there may be added noise until completed.



