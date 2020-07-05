All apartments in Carlsbad
1055 Laguna Drive

1055 Laguna Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1055 Laguna Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
1055 Laguna Drive Available 12/07/19 Newly Remodeled Single-Story Home in Downtown Carlsbad - Completely upgraded beach home on a downtown Carlsbad cul-de-sac! Rentals like this almost don't exist! New kitchen and appliances, completely remodeled bathrooms, open beam ceilings throughout, real hardwood floors. New doors and windows, beautiful woodwork, large kitchen island, all appliances included, custom lighting, ceiling fans, tankless water heater, living room fireplace, backyard spa, 2 car garage, driveway, side RV or boat storage. Gardener included. Home is walkable to downtown restaurants, shops, and beaches. May consider a small pet. Available now. Non-smoking.

(RLNE3495024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1055 Laguna Drive have any available units?
1055 Laguna Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 1055 Laguna Drive have?
Some of 1055 Laguna Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1055 Laguna Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1055 Laguna Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1055 Laguna Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1055 Laguna Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1055 Laguna Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1055 Laguna Drive offers parking.
Does 1055 Laguna Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1055 Laguna Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1055 Laguna Drive have a pool?
No, 1055 Laguna Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1055 Laguna Drive have accessible units?
No, 1055 Laguna Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1055 Laguna Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1055 Laguna Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

