Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan hot tub

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

1055 Laguna Drive Available 12/07/19 Newly Remodeled Single-Story Home in Downtown Carlsbad - Completely upgraded beach home on a downtown Carlsbad cul-de-sac! Rentals like this almost don't exist! New kitchen and appliances, completely remodeled bathrooms, open beam ceilings throughout, real hardwood floors. New doors and windows, beautiful woodwork, large kitchen island, all appliances included, custom lighting, ceiling fans, tankless water heater, living room fireplace, backyard spa, 2 car garage, driveway, side RV or boat storage. Gardener included. Home is walkable to downtown restaurants, shops, and beaches. May consider a small pet. Available now. Non-smoking.



(RLNE3495024)