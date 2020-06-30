2001 W Monterey Ave

Amenities

Darling 3BD, 1BA home includes inviting front porch with grassy landscaped, fenced front yard, comfortable formal living room with beautiful refinished hardwood floors and decorative fireplace, and a Den/Office space next to the kitchen. The newly remodeled eat-in kitchen features tile floors, new lighting fixtures, brand new cabinets, and quartz countertops with a spacious new sink. The larger back bedroom includes carpet, mirrored sliders and private access to the back patio. The back yard includes a patio deck that is great for summer nights and BBQs! Other bonuses include brand new central heating and air, on-site laundry and a spacious refrigerator in the kitchen. About the area: this home is located in the heart of Burbank, just a short walk from a local park and minutes away from shopping and dining at the Empire center and Downtown Burbank. This home is also close to the studios, 5 freeway, and Burbank's amazing public schools. Water is included but tenant will be responsible for power, trash, and gas.



