Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

2001 W Monterey Ave

2001 Monterey Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2001 Monterey Avenue, Burbank, CA 91506
Northwest District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Darling 3BD, 1BA home includes inviting front porch with grassy landscaped, fenced front yard, comfortable formal living room with beautiful refinished hardwood floors and decorative fireplace, and a Den/Office space next to the kitchen. The newly remodeled eat-in kitchen features tile floors, new lighting fixtures, brand new cabinets, and quartz countertops with a spacious new sink. The larger back bedroom includes carpet, mirrored sliders and private access to the back patio. The back yard includes a patio deck that is great for summer nights and BBQs! Other bonuses include brand new central heating and air, on-site laundry and a spacious refrigerator in the kitchen. About the area: this home is located in the heart of Burbank, just a short walk from a local park and minutes away from shopping and dining at the Empire center and Downtown Burbank. This home is also close to the studios, 5 freeway, and Burbank's amazing public schools. Water is included but tenant will be responsible for power, trash, and gas.

(RLNE5591917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 W Monterey Ave have any available units?
2001 W Monterey Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 2001 W Monterey Ave have?
Some of 2001 W Monterey Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 W Monterey Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2001 W Monterey Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 W Monterey Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2001 W Monterey Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2001 W Monterey Ave offer parking?
No, 2001 W Monterey Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2001 W Monterey Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2001 W Monterey Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 W Monterey Ave have a pool?
No, 2001 W Monterey Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2001 W Monterey Ave have accessible units?
No, 2001 W Monterey Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 W Monterey Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2001 W Monterey Ave has units with dishwashers.

