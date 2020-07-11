135 Apartments for rent in Burbank, CA with move-in specials
Live from beautiful downtown Burbank, it's your apartment search! Featuring duplexes in the foothills! New developments adjacent to retail complexes! Behind door number one, it's the Burbank apartment you've been looking for!
Burbank, California, located in the northern reaches of Los Angeles County, is known as the media capital of the world. Home to several studios, as well as the corporate headquarters of media giants such as Warner Bros. Entertainment, ABC, the Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon. Movies and television shows have been filmed in your new hometown since the birth of motion pictures.
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Burbank apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Burbank apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.