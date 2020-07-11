Apartment List
135 Apartments for rent in Burbank, CA with move-in specials

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
4 Units Available
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,346
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,024
1408 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,499
1443 sqft
Luxury awaits at Taiko Village Condos & Townhomes. Our modern Burbank apartments offer contemporary 1 and 3 bedroom condos as well as 2 bedroom tri-level town homes. Taiko Village now offers short-term leases and furnished unit options.
Results within 1 mile of Burbank
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
9 Units Available
Studio City
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,125
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1170 sqft
This upscale community is located right in the San Fernando Valley. Apartments feature large gourmet kitchens, full-size washers and dryers, and lots of closet space. On-site fitness studio, a resident lounge, and a lap pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
226 Units Available
North Hollywood
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,285
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,514
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,051
1120 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Call us today for more information! The Weddington is your destination to live a life of creativity and passion.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
$
117 Units Available
Hollywood Hills West
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,564
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,935
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1000 sqft
Dual always-open fitness centers, 24-hour maintenance, on-site dry cleaning and e-payments make this pet-friendly community a convenient option. Furnished units available. Located next to Universal Center and the Los Angeles River.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
4 Units Available
Valley Village
NoHo Gallery
11005 Morrison St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1100 sqft
NoHo Gallery Apartments in North Hollywood CA is located in the heart of the NoHo Arts District. This gated apartment community is actually two complementary buildings on Morrison Street.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
Contact for Availability
North Hollywood
Blix 32
10834 Blix Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Blix32 Apartments offers affluent accommodations with an urban work-live feel. Our prestigious community is located in Toluca Lake, California. Step into our pet-friendly and controlled access community into endless possibilities.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
1 Unit Available
North Hollywood
10620 NoHo
10620 Victory Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,695
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
10620 NoHo, an affordable garden-style community featuring one and two bedroom apartments with controlled access and covered parking.
Results within 5 miles of Burbank
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
14 Units Available
Greater Griffith Park
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,197
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,174
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,812
950 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE ON SELECT UNITS! PLEASE CALL FOR DETAILS!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
63 Units Available
Sherman Oaks
Chase Knolls
13401 Riverside Dr, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,090
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,325
1287 sqft
A fun, vibrant community on a 14-acre wooded property. Community is pet-friendly. On-site courtyard with grilling area. Updated interiors with a washer and dryer, dining area, and bungalow style floor plans.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
21 Units Available
Hollywood Hills West
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,245
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,500
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
923 sqft
Verse Hollywood is a perfect fusion of style and sophistication. You will feel right at home in our resort-style atmosphere accented by modern architecture, luscious landscaping, and tropical foliage. Enjoy our myriad of top of the line amenities.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:27am
$
23 Units Available
City Center
Vestalia Glendale
515 W Broadway, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,100
667 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,422
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
1149 sqft
Capture the life worthwhile at Vestalia Glendale! Slide into the resort-style pool and spa with pool-side cabanas. Center yourself at outdoor yoga and meditation spaces. Breath easy at the rooftop, open air sundeck.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
$
24 Units Available
City Center
AMLI Lex on Orange
321 N Orange St, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,057
690 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,285
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,423
1222 sqft
Easy walk to award-winning Glendale restaurants and shopping, while remaining quiet and peaceful. Brand new apartments with high-end appliances and finishes. Outdoor yoga deck, rooftop pet park and VIP lounge overlooking pool courtyard.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 12:04am
$
155 Units Available
Hollywood
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,495
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,860
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
963 sqft
NOW LEASING! Oscar-worthy design. A-list location. Lust-worthy amenities. Modera Hollywood offers an iconic lifestyle most people only dream about. Homes feature an advanced technology package with Internet-of-Things connected devices.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
11 Units Available
North Hollywood
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,515
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to the NoHo-Arts District, shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a 24-hour fitness center, lap pool and BBQ areas. Units feature A/C, designer paint and wood-inspired flooring.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
22 Units Available
Hollywood Hills West
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$3,130
794 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,815
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,614
1297 sqft
A few minutes from Hollywood High School. Patio and balconies. Amenities include volleyball and tennis court, playground, pool, hot tub and clubhouse. Guest suites available. Updated appliances and granite countertops. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
23 Units Available
Hollywood
sunset vine
1555 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,990
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1294 sqft
Smoke-free community located on Sunset Boulevard, featuring a 24-hour lobby, sun deck, fully equipped business center, and dry sauna. Homes feature oversized windows, central air-conditioning, and garden tubs. Minutes away from downtown LA.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
$
5 Units Available
Hollywood Hills West
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,750
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
631 sqft
Welcome home to Sutton Place in beautiful Hollywood, California.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 02:47am
$
12 Units Available
North Hollywood
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
890 sqft
Cozy kitchen layout with stainless steel appliances. Hardwood and carpet floors, air conditioning and ceiling fans. Racquetball court, swimming pool, sauna, hot tub, 24-hour gym and BBQ area. Internet cafe and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 02:47am
$
17 Units Available
Hollywood Hills West
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,816
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,947
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,686
818 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community with relaxing amenities, including hot tub and sauna. Units feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Enjoy proximity to the Hollywood Freeway and Runyon Canyon Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
23 Units Available
Hollywood
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,863
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,364
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,476
1125 sqft
Includes balcony, den and loft. Large nine- to 20-foot-high vaulted ceilings. Private outdoor space in every unit. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and microwave.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
8 Units Available
North Hollywood
Avana North Hollywood
11201 Otsego St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,230
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Avana North Hollywood Apartments are chic urban living spaces located near Universal Studios and North Hollywood. A sun deck and barbecue area make hanging out outside easy. Interiors are freshly updated with luxury trim.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
3 Units Available
Studio City
Woodbridge Park
11220 Moorpark Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
950 sqft
Located in awesome Studio City, Woodbridge Park is fantastic garden-style courtyard community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
7 Units Available
West Hollywood
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St., West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,116
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,832
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,414
1100 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
22 Units Available
Tropico
The LINK
3909 San Fernando Road, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,115
985 sqft
Life changes, let The Link redefine yours! Located in Glendale, CA, our brand-new community combines Southern California’s vibrant lifestyle with the glamour we all desire.
City Guide for Burbank, CA

Live from beautiful downtown Burbank, it's your apartment search! Featuring duplexes in the foothills! New developments adjacent to retail complexes! Behind door number one, it's the Burbank apartment you've been looking for!

Burbank, California, located in the northern reaches of Los Angeles County, is known as the media capital of the world. Home to several studios, as well as the corporate headquarters of media giants such as Warner Bros. Entertainment, ABC, the Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon. Movies and television shows have been filmed in your new hometown since the birth of motion pictures.

Having trouble with Craigslist Burbank? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Burbank, CA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Burbank apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Burbank apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

