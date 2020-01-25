All apartments in Beverly Hills
Beverly Hills, CA
9936 DURANT Drive
Last updated January 25 2020 at 8:03 AM

9936 DURANT Drive

9936 Durant Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9936 Durant Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
coffee bar
courtyard
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
Facing a lovely courtyard is this 2 story townhome style 2 bed 2 bath available in the heart of Beverly Hills.. Walking distance to coffee shops, high school, hotels, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9936 DURANT Drive have any available units?
9936 DURANT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 9936 DURANT Drive have?
Some of 9936 DURANT Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9936 DURANT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9936 DURANT Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9936 DURANT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9936 DURANT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 9936 DURANT Drive offer parking?
No, 9936 DURANT Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9936 DURANT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9936 DURANT Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9936 DURANT Drive have a pool?
No, 9936 DURANT Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9936 DURANT Drive have accessible units?
No, 9936 DURANT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9936 DURANT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9936 DURANT Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9936 DURANT Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9936 DURANT Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
