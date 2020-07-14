All apartments in Anaheim
Cross Roads Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:01 PM

Cross Roads Apartments

Open Now until 5:30pm
222 N Muller St · (714) 202-9957
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
*All specials are based on approved credit, contact management for details.
Location

222 N Muller St, Anaheim, CA 92801
West Anaheim

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cross Roads Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
carport
community garden
e-payments
internet access
package receiving
Cross Roads Apartment Homes welcomes you to the beautiful city of Anaheim. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartments with select homes featuring private patio and balcony, air conditioning and heating, new stainless steel appliances, garage, and dual bathroom sinks. Enjoy relaxing by our swimming pool and spa and dining under our outdoor pavillion with BBQ. Best of all, we are only a few miles away from the most magical place on earth, Disneyland. Save on the hassle of parking and take a short share ride from your home to Disneyland.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 month
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 one applicant, $40 for multiple applicants.
Deposit: 1x1 - $500; 2x1 - $600; 2x2 - $600
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage. Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cross Roads Apartments have any available units?
Cross Roads Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does Cross Roads Apartments have?
Some of Cross Roads Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cross Roads Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Cross Roads Apartments is offering the following rent specials: *All specials are based on approved credit, contact management for details.
Is Cross Roads Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Cross Roads Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does Cross Roads Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Cross Roads Apartments offers parking.
Does Cross Roads Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cross Roads Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cross Roads Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Cross Roads Apartments has a pool.
Does Cross Roads Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Cross Roads Apartments has accessible units.
Does Cross Roads Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cross Roads Apartments has units with dishwashers.
