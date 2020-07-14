Cross Roads Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters oven range recently renovated smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub accessible on-site laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 carport community garden e-payments internet access package receiving

Cross Roads Apartment Homes welcomes you to the beautiful city of Anaheim. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartments with select homes featuring private patio and balcony, air conditioning and heating, new stainless steel appliances, garage, and dual bathroom sinks. Enjoy relaxing by our swimming pool and spa and dining under our outdoor pavillion with BBQ. Best of all, we are only a few miles away from the most magical place on earth, Disneyland. Save on the hassle of parking and take a short share ride from your home to Disneyland.