All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like
Villa Barcelona.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
Villa Barcelona
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM

Villa Barcelona

321 E Orangewood Avenue · (206) 208-6428
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Southeast Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

321 E Orangewood Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92802
Southeast Anaheim

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C-11 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,525

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit C-03 · Avail. now

$1,925

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 925 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villa Barcelona.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
courtyard
hot tub
Great Location, Villa Barcelona is now offering spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Our floor plans have new plank flooring, new two tone paint, granite countertops (selected units), ceiling fans in dining area, electric stoves, dishwasher, mirrored closet doors. The unit comes with a garage and a balcony or patio (selected units have two balconies or patios).

Property is a 3 story building with elevators, lush landscape, gated, pool & Jacuzzi. Management also lives onsite.

Our community is walking distance to Disney Land, shopping, dining, parks, schools and the 5 & 57 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Villa Barcelona have any available units?
Villa Barcelona has 2 units available starting at $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does Villa Barcelona have?
Some of Villa Barcelona's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villa Barcelona currently offering any rent specials?
Villa Barcelona is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villa Barcelona pet-friendly?
No, Villa Barcelona is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does Villa Barcelona offer parking?
Yes, Villa Barcelona offers parking.
Does Villa Barcelona have units with washers and dryers?
No, Villa Barcelona does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Villa Barcelona have a pool?
Yes, Villa Barcelona has a pool.
Does Villa Barcelona have accessible units?
No, Villa Barcelona does not have accessible units.
Does Villa Barcelona have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villa Barcelona has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

1818 Platinum Triangle
1818 S State College Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92805
The Cascades
8604 E Whitewater Dr
Anaheim, CA 92808
The Courtyard Apartments
2520 W Ball Rd
Anaheim, CA 92804
Athenian
111 North Western Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92801
Royal Palms
1295 E Lincoln Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
Charleston Square Gardens
1660 W Palm Ln
Anaheim, CA 92802
Mel Alma Apartments
1861 S Haster St
Anaheim, CA 92802
Vivere Flats
1725 S Auburn Way
Anaheim, CA 92805

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 BedroomsAnaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with PoolAnaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe ColonyAnaheim HillsSoutheast AnaheimNortheast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles