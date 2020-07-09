Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub oven Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage courtyard hot tub

Great Location, Villa Barcelona is now offering spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Our floor plans have new plank flooring, new two tone paint, granite countertops (selected units), ceiling fans in dining area, electric stoves, dishwasher, mirrored closet doors. The unit comes with a garage and a balcony or patio (selected units have two balconies or patios).



Property is a 3 story building with elevators, lush landscape, gated, pool & Jacuzzi. Management also lives onsite.



Our community is walking distance to Disney Land, shopping, dining, parks, schools and the 5 & 57 freeways.