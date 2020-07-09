Amenities
Great Location, Villa Barcelona is now offering spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Our floor plans have new plank flooring, new two tone paint, granite countertops (selected units), ceiling fans in dining area, electric stoves, dishwasher, mirrored closet doors. The unit comes with a garage and a balcony or patio (selected units have two balconies or patios).
Property is a 3 story building with elevators, lush landscape, gated, pool & Jacuzzi. Management also lives onsite.
Our community is walking distance to Disney Land, shopping, dining, parks, schools and the 5 & 57 freeways.