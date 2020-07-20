All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated July 16 2019 at 3:06 AM

8141 E Marblehead Way

8141 East Marblehead Way · No Longer Available
Location

8141 East Marblehead Way, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Summit of Anaheim Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Pool Home located in Summit Springs Community. Granite entryway with sunken living room and formal dining room with french doors leading into the backyard. High ceilings, crown molding, shutters, recessed lighting and double pained windows. Bright and open kitchen with lots of windows and views of the hills, center island and walk in pantry. Off kitchen is a huge family room with fireplace and sliding doors which lead to the backyard with pool and spa. Main floor bedroom has an en-suite bathroom, powder room off the hallway and separate laundry room which leads to the 3 car garage with built in storage cabinets. Upstairs huge master bedroom with retreat and fireplace, beautiful views, his and her walk in closets, master bathroom with dual vanities, tub and walk in shower. Down the hall is another bathroom with shower, two more bedrooms that are separated by a Jack and Jill bathroom. At the end of the hall is a bonus room that can be used as a 5th bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8141 E Marblehead Way have any available units?
8141 E Marblehead Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 8141 E Marblehead Way have?
Some of 8141 E Marblehead Way's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8141 E Marblehead Way currently offering any rent specials?
8141 E Marblehead Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8141 E Marblehead Way pet-friendly?
No, 8141 E Marblehead Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 8141 E Marblehead Way offer parking?
Yes, 8141 E Marblehead Way offers parking.
Does 8141 E Marblehead Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8141 E Marblehead Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8141 E Marblehead Way have a pool?
Yes, 8141 E Marblehead Way has a pool.
Does 8141 E Marblehead Way have accessible units?
No, 8141 E Marblehead Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8141 E Marblehead Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8141 E Marblehead Way has units with dishwashers.
