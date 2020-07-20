8141 E Marblehead Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful Pool Home located in Summit Springs Community. Granite entryway with sunken living room and formal dining room with french doors leading into the backyard. High ceilings, crown molding, shutters, recessed lighting and double pained windows. Bright and open kitchen with lots of windows and views of the hills, center island and walk in pantry. Off kitchen is a huge family room with fireplace and sliding doors which lead to the backyard with pool and spa. Main floor bedroom has an en-suite bathroom, powder room off the hallway and separate laundry room which leads to the 3 car garage with built in storage cabinets. Upstairs huge master bedroom with retreat and fireplace, beautiful views, his and her walk in closets, master bathroom with dual vanities, tub and walk in shower. Down the hall is another bathroom with shower, two more bedrooms that are separated by a Jack and Jill bathroom. At the end of the hall is a bonus room that can be used as a 5th bedroom.