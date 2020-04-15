7895 E Quinn Drive

Amenities

Great SINGLE (GROUND) LEVEL Unit In The View-Pointe North Gated Community, Single Loaded Street, Units Are Only On The View Side Of Quinn Drive, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Formal Living Room With Cozy Fireplace, Master Suite With a Walk-In Closet, Interior Laundry Area, 1 Car Attached Garage With An Assigned Carport, Newer Carpeting, Nice Enclosed Patio Area, Beautiful View Of The City Lights, Mountains, Hills And The Greenbelt, The Community Offers 2 Pools, 5 Spas, and Club House, Basic Cable Is Also Included, Just Minutes Away From Canyon Rim Elementary School & Park.