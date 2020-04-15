All apartments in Anaheim
7895 E Quinn Drive
Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:56 AM

7895 E Quinn Drive

7895 East Quinn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7895 East Quinn Drive, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Great SINGLE (GROUND) LEVEL Unit In The View-Pointe North Gated Community, Single Loaded Street, Units Are Only On The View Side Of Quinn Drive, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Formal Living Room With Cozy Fireplace, Master Suite With a Walk-In Closet, Interior Laundry Area, 1 Car Attached Garage With An Assigned Carport, Newer Carpeting, Nice Enclosed Patio Area, Beautiful View Of The City Lights, Mountains, Hills And The Greenbelt, The Community Offers 2 Pools, 5 Spas, and Club House, Basic Cable Is Also Included, Just Minutes Away From Canyon Rim Elementary School & Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7895 E Quinn Drive have any available units?
7895 E Quinn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 7895 E Quinn Drive have?
Some of 7895 E Quinn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7895 E Quinn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7895 E Quinn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7895 E Quinn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7895 E Quinn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 7895 E Quinn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7895 E Quinn Drive offers parking.
Does 7895 E Quinn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7895 E Quinn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7895 E Quinn Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7895 E Quinn Drive has a pool.
Does 7895 E Quinn Drive have accessible units?
No, 7895 E Quinn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7895 E Quinn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7895 E Quinn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
