Anaheim, CA
581 S Casita St
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:07 AM

581 S Casita St

581 South Casita Street · No Longer Available
Location

581 South Casita Street, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Story 3 Bed/ 2.5 bath Single family Home W/ Attached 2 Car Garage Located in Colony Park! - 2 Story 3 Bed/ 2.5 bath Single-family Home W/ Attached 2 Car Garage Located in Colony Park!

APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House Thursday Evening 12/12/19
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with Application information from 6:00pm - 7:00pm
There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm during this time, just come on down!

Located in the Colony Park neighborhood. This unit is newer construction built in 2015
Kitchen W/ Granite countertops
Master Bedroom with private Full Master Bath
Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Oven, and Refrigerator
Up Stairs utility room W/ Washer/Dryer
Upstairs linen cabinets
Recessed lighting
Central A/C and Heat
Attached 2-car Garage
3 Communities pools and Club House
Back patio off Living Room

NON-SMOKING UNIT
$2,795.00 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
This home is generally pet restricted; however, there may be exceptions under federal or state law.

This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing E-mail for more info, info@apgproperties.com
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5193962)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 581 S Casita St have any available units?
581 S Casita St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 581 S Casita St have?
Some of 581 S Casita St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 581 S Casita St currently offering any rent specials?
581 S Casita St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 581 S Casita St pet-friendly?
Yes, 581 S Casita St is pet friendly.
Does 581 S Casita St offer parking?
Yes, 581 S Casita St offers parking.
Does 581 S Casita St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 581 S Casita St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 581 S Casita St have a pool?
Yes, 581 S Casita St has a pool.
Does 581 S Casita St have accessible units?
No, 581 S Casita St does not have accessible units.
Does 581 S Casita St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 581 S Casita St has units with dishwashers.

