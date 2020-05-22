581 S Casita St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 Story 3 Bed/ 2.5 bath Single family Home W/ Attached 2 Car Garage Located in Colony Park! - 2 Story 3 Bed/ 2.5 bath Single-family Home W/ Attached 2 Car Garage Located in Colony Park!



APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House Thursday Evening 12/12/19

We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with Application information from 6:00pm - 7:00pm

There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm during this time, just come on down!



Located in the Colony Park neighborhood. This unit is newer construction built in 2015

Kitchen W/ Granite countertops

Master Bedroom with private Full Master Bath

Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Oven, and Refrigerator

Up Stairs utility room W/ Washer/Dryer

Upstairs linen cabinets

Recessed lighting

Central A/C and Heat

Attached 2-car Garage

3 Communities pools and Club House

Back patio off Living Room



NON-SMOKING UNIT

$2,795.00 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!

This home is generally pet restricted; however, there may be exceptions under federal or state law.



This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202

Equal Opportunity Housing E-mail for more info, info@apgproperties.com

Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5193962)