581 S Casita St

Amenities
2 Story 3 Bed/ 2.5 bath Single family Home W/ Attached 2 Car Garage Located in Colony Park! - 2 Story 3 Bed/ 2.5 bath Single-family Home W/ Attached 2 Car Garage Located in Colony Park!
APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House Thursday Evening 12/12/19
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with Application information from 6:00pm - 7:00pm
There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm during this time, just come on down!
Located in the Colony Park neighborhood. This unit is newer construction built in 2015
Kitchen W/ Granite countertops
Master Bedroom with private Full Master Bath
Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Oven, and Refrigerator
Up Stairs utility room W/ Washer/Dryer
Upstairs linen cabinets
Recessed lighting
Central A/C and Heat
Attached 2-car Garage
3 Communities pools and Club House
Back patio off Living Room
NON-SMOKING UNIT
$2,795.00 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
This home is generally pet restricted; however, there may be exceptions under federal or state law.
This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing E-mail for more info, info@apgproperties.com
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/
No Pets Allowed
