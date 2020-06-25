524 S. Casita St.

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

$500 off the first months rent! Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom Condo located in Anaheim! - $500 off the first months rent! This luxurious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo is located in the beautiful community of Colony Park with plenty of amenities such as 3 community pools, playgrounds, gyms, and club houses.This home has modern architecture and was recently updated, including smart home features such as the Ring thermostat! The first floor includes a large kitchen, living space, dining area, a half bath and access to the attached two car garage. This beautiful kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, built-in microwave, gas stove, and refrigerator! The kitchen also includes marble counter tops, and unique modern back splash! You will find all three bedrooms and two full bathrooms on the second floor. The master bedroom has a custom built walk-in closet and has ample natural lighting from the large windows. The attached master bathroom has an elegant marble double shower, an LED lighted vanity mirror, and a double sink cabinet vanity! The hallway includes additional cabinet space, perfect for extra storage! The additional two bedrooms include large sliding door closets and nice hard flooring! The hallway bathroom also includes an LED light cabinet vanity sink and a luxurious marble shower-bath. The home features a brand new washer and dryer inside the unit! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Trash is included.This property is walking distance from the Anaheim Packing District, minutes away from Disneyland, and the Angel Stadium! Pets okay, upon approval.



DRE 01197438



(RLNE5149101)