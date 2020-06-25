All apartments in Anaheim
524 S. Casita St.

524 South Casita Street · No Longer Available
Location

524 South Casita Street, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
$500 off the first months rent! Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom Condo located in Anaheim! - $500 off the first months rent! This luxurious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo is located in the beautiful community of Colony Park with plenty of amenities such as 3 community pools, playgrounds, gyms, and club houses.This home has modern architecture and was recently updated, including smart home features such as the Ring thermostat! The first floor includes a large kitchen, living space, dining area, a half bath and access to the attached two car garage. This beautiful kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, built-in microwave, gas stove, and refrigerator! The kitchen also includes marble counter tops, and unique modern back splash! You will find all three bedrooms and two full bathrooms on the second floor. The master bedroom has a custom built walk-in closet and has ample natural lighting from the large windows. The attached master bathroom has an elegant marble double shower, an LED lighted vanity mirror, and a double sink cabinet vanity! The hallway includes additional cabinet space, perfect for extra storage! The additional two bedrooms include large sliding door closets and nice hard flooring! The hallway bathroom also includes an LED light cabinet vanity sink and a luxurious marble shower-bath. The home features a brand new washer and dryer inside the unit! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Trash is included.This property is walking distance from the Anaheim Packing District, minutes away from Disneyland, and the Angel Stadium! Pets okay, upon approval.

DRE 01197438

(RLNE5149101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 S. Casita St. have any available units?
524 S. Casita St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 524 S. Casita St. have?
Some of 524 S. Casita St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 524 S. Casita St. currently offering any rent specials?
524 S. Casita St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 S. Casita St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 524 S. Casita St. is pet friendly.
Does 524 S. Casita St. offer parking?
Yes, 524 S. Casita St. offers parking.
Does 524 S. Casita St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 524 S. Casita St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 S. Casita St. have a pool?
Yes, 524 S. Casita St. has a pool.
Does 524 S. Casita St. have accessible units?
No, 524 S. Casita St. does not have accessible units.
Does 524 S. Casita St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 524 S. Casita St. has units with dishwashers.
