506 S. Revere St.

Amenities
4Bd 3Ba Single Level Home in Anaheim - You will love this large home 4 bedroom, 3 bath home that offers plenty of space! Gated front yard and detached 2 car garage. Tile and hardwood flooring throughout, new carpet in back bedroom. New paint throughout. Brick fireplace serves as a focal point in the spacious living room. Large driveway. The 4th bedroom is a connected back house that has its own bathroom and living area. Home is in a quiet Anaheim neighborhood in a convenient location, short distance to schools, shopping, dining, entertainment and freeway access. Won't last long! Apply Today!
Submit on pets.
To schedule a showing please contact: Frances at 714-248-5207 or showings2@RpmCoast.com
APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com
$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.
$225 move in/move out inspection fee.
$500 deposit for each approved pet.
For additional information please contact: Sandra@RpmCoast.com or showings2@RpmCoast.com
(RLNE5637247)