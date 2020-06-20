All apartments in Anaheim
Anaheim, CA
506 S. Revere St.
506 S. Revere St.

506 South Revere Street · No Longer Available
Location

506 South Revere Street, Anaheim, CA 92805
East Anaheim

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4Bd 3Ba Single Level Home in Anaheim - You will love this large home 4 bedroom, 3 bath home that offers plenty of space! Gated front yard and detached 2 car garage. Tile and hardwood flooring throughout, new carpet in back bedroom. New paint throughout. Brick fireplace serves as a focal point in the spacious living room. Large driveway. The 4th bedroom is a connected back house that has its own bathroom and living area. Home is in a quiet Anaheim neighborhood in a convenient location, short distance to schools, shopping, dining, entertainment and freeway access. Won't last long! Apply Today!

Submit on pets.

To schedule a showing please contact: Frances at 714-248-5207 or showings2@RpmCoast.com

APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com
$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.
$225 move in/move out inspection fee.
$500 deposit for each approved pet.
For additional information please contact: Sandra@RpmCoast.com or showings2@RpmCoast.com

(RLNE5637247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 S. Revere St. have any available units?
506 S. Revere St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 506 S. Revere St. have?
Some of 506 S. Revere St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 S. Revere St. currently offering any rent specials?
506 S. Revere St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 S. Revere St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 506 S. Revere St. is pet friendly.
Does 506 S. Revere St. offer parking?
Yes, 506 S. Revere St. offers parking.
Does 506 S. Revere St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 S. Revere St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 S. Revere St. have a pool?
No, 506 S. Revere St. does not have a pool.
Does 506 S. Revere St. have accessible units?
No, 506 S. Revere St. does not have accessible units.
Does 506 S. Revere St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 S. Revere St. does not have units with dishwashers.

