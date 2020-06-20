506 S. Revere St.

Amenities

4Bd 3Ba Single Level Home in Anaheim - You will love this large home 4 bedroom, 3 bath home that offers plenty of space! Gated front yard and detached 2 car garage. Tile and hardwood flooring throughout, new carpet in back bedroom. New paint throughout. Brick fireplace serves as a focal point in the spacious living room. Large driveway. The 4th bedroom is a connected back house that has its own bathroom and living area. Home is in a quiet Anaheim neighborhood in a convenient location, short distance to schools, shopping, dining, entertainment and freeway access. Won't last long! Apply Today!



