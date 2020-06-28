460 South Paseo Bandera

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath guest house, fully separated from the main house with a private entrance located at upscale Anaheim Hills in a quiet cul-de-sac street.



The entire unit includes beautiful hardwood flooring, high ceilings (10 ), a kitchenette with stainless steel appliances, Split air conditioning and heating system, one bedroom with a large walking closet, living room and a full bathroom with Tub and separate parking on driveway!



2 minutes to freeway 55, 91 and 241 freeways. Only 11 min to Cal State Fullerton!



The term will be month to month and deposit of one month rent. There is an additional $100 for all utilities (gas, electric, water, trash, Laundry, Wifi Access). We are looking for a responsible, preferably one individual. Available Now.