Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
460 South Paseo Bandera
Last updated October 24 2019 at 8:44 AM

460 South Paseo Bandera

460 South Paseo Bandera · No Longer Available
Location

460 South Paseo Bandera, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath guest house, fully separated from the main house with a private entrance located at upscale Anaheim Hills in a quiet cul-de-sac street.

The entire unit includes beautiful hardwood flooring, high ceilings (10 ), a kitchenette with stainless steel appliances, Split air conditioning and heating system, one bedroom with a large walking closet, living room and a full bathroom with Tub and separate parking on driveway!

2 minutes to freeway 55, 91 and 241 freeways. Only 11 min to Cal State Fullerton!

The term will be month to month and deposit of one month rent. There is an additional $100 for all utilities (gas, electric, water, trash, Laundry, Wifi Access). We are looking for a responsible, preferably one individual. Available Now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 460 South Paseo Bandera have any available units?
460 South Paseo Bandera doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 460 South Paseo Bandera have?
Some of 460 South Paseo Bandera's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 460 South Paseo Bandera currently offering any rent specials?
460 South Paseo Bandera is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 460 South Paseo Bandera pet-friendly?
No, 460 South Paseo Bandera is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 460 South Paseo Bandera offer parking?
Yes, 460 South Paseo Bandera offers parking.
Does 460 South Paseo Bandera have units with washers and dryers?
No, 460 South Paseo Bandera does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 460 South Paseo Bandera have a pool?
No, 460 South Paseo Bandera does not have a pool.
Does 460 South Paseo Bandera have accessible units?
No, 460 South Paseo Bandera does not have accessible units.
Does 460 South Paseo Bandera have units with dishwashers?
No, 460 South Paseo Bandera does not have units with dishwashers.

