Centrally located 2 bedroom/2 bath apartment unit near Disneyland. Upgraded kitchen. Central A/C and forced air heating. Ceiling fan. Gated and assigned parking for two cars. The unit is located on the second floor of a three story building. No elevator. Laundry facilities on site. Owner pay gas and water. Available for showing around 2/11 but taking names now. Note: Photos are from a similar unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 400 W Vermont Avenue have any available units?
400 W Vermont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 W Vermont Avenue have?
Some of 400 W Vermont Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 W Vermont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
400 W Vermont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.