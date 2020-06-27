3338 West Brady Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible carport gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

3 bedrooms, 1 baths home with remodeled kitchen with granite counters, fixtures, white cabinets and appliances. New central air conditioning and heating. Bathrooms have been remodeled as well. Original hardwood floors. Located on a large lot. Two car garage with opener. Home has been freshly painted on the outside and inside. Located in a quite neighborhood with and Hansen Park is within walking distance (.4 mi). Nearby schools: Hansen Elementary School (.4 mi) and Cypress College (2.5 mi).

