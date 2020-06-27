All apartments in Anaheim
3338 West Brady Avenue
3338 West Brady Avenue

3338 West Brady Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3338 West Brady Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92804
West Anaheim

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
3 bedrooms, 1 baths home with remodeled kitchen with granite counters, fixtures, white cabinets and appliances. New central air conditioning and heating. Bathrooms have been remodeled as well. Original hardwood floors. Located on a large lot. Two car garage with opener. Home has been freshly painted on the outside and inside. Located in a quite neighborhood with and Hansen Park is within walking distance (.4 mi). Nearby schools: Hansen Elementary School (.4 mi) and Cypress College (2.5 mi).
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3338 West Brady Avenue have any available units?
3338 West Brady Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 3338 West Brady Avenue have?
Some of 3338 West Brady Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3338 West Brady Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3338 West Brady Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3338 West Brady Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3338 West Brady Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3338 West Brady Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3338 West Brady Avenue offers parking.
Does 3338 West Brady Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3338 West Brady Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3338 West Brady Avenue have a pool?
No, 3338 West Brady Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3338 West Brady Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 3338 West Brady Avenue has accessible units.
Does 3338 West Brady Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3338 West Brady Avenue has units with dishwashers.
