Last updated May 27 2020 at 1:10 AM

3332 W Mirano Drive

3332 W Mirano Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3332 W Mirano Dr, Anaheim, CA 92801
West Anaheim

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
BRAND NEW Home!! It is highly upgraded townhome in Treviso GATED community. Spacious 1,667 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with den/office space in first Floor. Nice private cozy patio area. It features a kitchen with upgraded Maple shaker cabinetry, Stainless Appliance package, Satin Nickel interior finishes and upgraded fixtures included. Upgraded secondary bath countertops/backsplash, Wainscoting wall paneling at den. Premium 2-tone paint throughout, Custom Window coverings, LED recessed lighting, Additional lighting options included, Rheem tankless water heater, quartz countertops in the secondary and master baths, upgraded flooring throughout and so much more. Community is an exclusive private, gated community of 22 homes and shared common area consisting of a BBQ area with a picnic table and private streets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3332 W Mirano Drive have any available units?
3332 W Mirano Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 3332 W Mirano Drive have?
Some of 3332 W Mirano Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3332 W Mirano Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3332 W Mirano Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3332 W Mirano Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3332 W Mirano Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 3332 W Mirano Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3332 W Mirano Drive offers parking.
Does 3332 W Mirano Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3332 W Mirano Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3332 W Mirano Drive have a pool?
No, 3332 W Mirano Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3332 W Mirano Drive have accessible units?
No, 3332 W Mirano Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3332 W Mirano Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3332 W Mirano Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

