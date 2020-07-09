3332 W Mirano Drive

Amenities

BRAND NEW Home!! It is highly upgraded townhome in Treviso GATED community. Spacious 1,667 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with den/office space in first Floor. Nice private cozy patio area. It features a kitchen with upgraded Maple shaker cabinetry, Stainless Appliance package, Satin Nickel interior finishes and upgraded fixtures included. Upgraded secondary bath countertops/backsplash, Wainscoting wall paneling at den. Premium 2-tone paint throughout, Custom Window coverings, LED recessed lighting, Additional lighting options included, Rheem tankless water heater, quartz countertops in the secondary and master baths, upgraded flooring throughout and so much more. Community is an exclusive private, gated community of 22 homes and shared common area consisting of a BBQ area with a picnic table and private streets.