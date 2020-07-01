331 S Yorkshire Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool pool table garage hot tub

Boasting a quiet tranquil setting, this expansive home offers a bright and open floorplan with a tremendous entertainer's backyard with natural privacy and views of the canyon and city lights. Soaring ceilings with skylights are the focal point in the oversized formal living room with adjacent area ideal for pool table or music room. Formal dining lies adjacent and offers a wonderful space for large gatherings. Sleek granite countertops adorn the richly finished cabinetry in the kitchen along with stainless appliances, plentiful meal prep countertops, and breakfast nook. Custom built-in entertainment center and a wall of windows to bring the gorgeous backyard views indoors is the highlight of the family room. Handsome hardwood flooring and transitional color scheme provide warmth with a contemporary flair. Ascending the marble staircase, you will discover the sumptuous master suite offering private viewing balcony, three-sided warming fireplace, jetted spa tub, dual vanities and multiple closets. Three secondary bedrooms, one en-suite with walk-in closet, plus full bath complete the upper level. Outdoor enjoyment options await on private covered patio, cozying up to the firepit, splashing in the sparkling pool with rock-accented waterfall, relaxing on the expanded decking or venturing down the staircase to gather harvest from numerous fruit trees. A separate storage building offers unlimited possibilities. All situated on a generous 29,000 SF view lot.