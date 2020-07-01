All apartments in Anaheim
331 S Yorkshire Circle
331 S Yorkshire Circle

331 South Yorkshire Circle · No Longer Available
Location

331 South Yorkshire Circle, Anaheim, CA 92808
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
Boasting a quiet tranquil setting, this expansive home offers a bright and open floorplan with a tremendous entertainer's backyard with natural privacy and views of the canyon and city lights. Soaring ceilings with skylights are the focal point in the oversized formal living room with adjacent area ideal for pool table or music room. Formal dining lies adjacent and offers a wonderful space for large gatherings. Sleek granite countertops adorn the richly finished cabinetry in the kitchen along with stainless appliances, plentiful meal prep countertops, and breakfast nook. Custom built-in entertainment center and a wall of windows to bring the gorgeous backyard views indoors is the highlight of the family room. Handsome hardwood flooring and transitional color scheme provide warmth with a contemporary flair. Ascending the marble staircase, you will discover the sumptuous master suite offering private viewing balcony, three-sided warming fireplace, jetted spa tub, dual vanities and multiple closets. Three secondary bedrooms, one en-suite with walk-in closet, plus full bath complete the upper level. Outdoor enjoyment options await on private covered patio, cozying up to the firepit, splashing in the sparkling pool with rock-accented waterfall, relaxing on the expanded decking or venturing down the staircase to gather harvest from numerous fruit trees. A separate storage building offers unlimited possibilities. All situated on a generous 29,000 SF view lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 331 S Yorkshire Circle have any available units?
331 S Yorkshire Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 331 S Yorkshire Circle have?
Some of 331 S Yorkshire Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 331 S Yorkshire Circle currently offering any rent specials?
331 S Yorkshire Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 S Yorkshire Circle pet-friendly?
No, 331 S Yorkshire Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 331 S Yorkshire Circle offer parking?
Yes, 331 S Yorkshire Circle offers parking.
Does 331 S Yorkshire Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 331 S Yorkshire Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 S Yorkshire Circle have a pool?
Yes, 331 S Yorkshire Circle has a pool.
Does 331 S Yorkshire Circle have accessible units?
No, 331 S Yorkshire Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 331 S Yorkshire Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 331 S Yorkshire Circle has units with dishwashers.

