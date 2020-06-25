240 North Philadelphia Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

Adorable Anaheim Colony Bungalow! Across the street from picturesque George Washington Park and two blocks from the famous Anaheim PackingHouse! This bungalow is truly a place for you to call home . There is a large, inviting porch, formal living room with breathtaking fireplace and built incabinets, formal dining room, large bright kitchen and breakfast nook, large master bedroom with private bath and French doors. There is insidelaundry as well. This home has a long driveway and adorable back yard.