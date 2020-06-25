All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated May 14 2019 at 4:23 AM

240 North Philadelphia Street

240 North Philadelphia Street · No Longer Available
Location

240 North Philadelphia Street, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Adorable Anaheim Colony Bungalow! Across the street from picturesque George Washington Park and two blocks from the famous Anaheim PackingHouse! This bungalow is truly a place for you to call home . There is a large, inviting porch, formal living room with breathtaking fireplace and built incabinets, formal dining room, large bright kitchen and breakfast nook, large master bedroom with private bath and French doors. There is insidelaundry as well. This home has a long driveway and adorable back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 North Philadelphia Street have any available units?
240 North Philadelphia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 North Philadelphia Street have?
Some of 240 North Philadelphia Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 North Philadelphia Street currently offering any rent specials?
240 North Philadelphia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 North Philadelphia Street pet-friendly?
No, 240 North Philadelphia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 240 North Philadelphia Street offer parking?
Yes, 240 North Philadelphia Street offers parking.
Does 240 North Philadelphia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 North Philadelphia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 North Philadelphia Street have a pool?
No, 240 North Philadelphia Street does not have a pool.
Does 240 North Philadelphia Street have accessible units?
No, 240 North Philadelphia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 240 North Philadelphia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 North Philadelphia Street has units with dishwashers.
