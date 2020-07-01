All apartments in Anaheim
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
2249 East Vermont Avenue
Last updated April 29 2020 at 2:06 AM

2249 East Vermont Avenue

2249 East Vermont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2249 East Vermont Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92806
East Anaheim

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
**Virtual Tours Available!**

This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home in Anaheim offers a large comfortable living room with hardwood floors and fireplace. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, accented lighting and custom wood cabinetry. This home offers an oversized master bedroom with stylish updated vanity and large walk-in shower. Two large bedrooms with hardwood flooring share an updated bath with custom wood cabinets and stone backsplash. Conveniently this home has a separate laundry room with washer and dryer and two car garage for easy parking. Outside you will find a large private backyard that is well maintained perfect for a Sunday bbq! Take a nice stroll to the nearby park or cozy up to the fireplace. Includes AC! Perfect location with only a 5 minute drive to the grocery store and easy access to the 57 freeway. This property won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2249 East Vermont Avenue have any available units?
2249 East Vermont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 2249 East Vermont Avenue have?
Some of 2249 East Vermont Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2249 East Vermont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2249 East Vermont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2249 East Vermont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2249 East Vermont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 2249 East Vermont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2249 East Vermont Avenue offers parking.
Does 2249 East Vermont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2249 East Vermont Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2249 East Vermont Avenue have a pool?
No, 2249 East Vermont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2249 East Vermont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2249 East Vermont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2249 East Vermont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2249 East Vermont Avenue has units with dishwashers.

