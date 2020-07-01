2249 East Vermont Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage internet access

**Virtual Tours Available!**



This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home in Anaheim offers a large comfortable living room with hardwood floors and fireplace. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, accented lighting and custom wood cabinetry. This home offers an oversized master bedroom with stylish updated vanity and large walk-in shower. Two large bedrooms with hardwood flooring share an updated bath with custom wood cabinets and stone backsplash. Conveniently this home has a separate laundry room with washer and dryer and two car garage for easy parking. Outside you will find a large private backyard that is well maintained perfect for a Sunday bbq! Take a nice stroll to the nearby park or cozy up to the fireplace. Includes AC! Perfect location with only a 5 minute drive to the grocery store and easy access to the 57 freeway. This property won't last long!